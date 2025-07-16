Everoot Consulting Joins Sensiba LLP to Expand B Corp and Sustainability Services

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Sensiba LLP, ranked among the Top -75 accounting and consulting firms in the U.S., announced today the acquisition of Everoot Consulting, a social enterprise and B Corp consulting firm focused on purpose-driven business transformation.

Co-founded by Becky Asselin and Avery Young in 2017, Everoot specializes in B Corp certification, sustainability reporting, and impact strategy. The firm supports business leaders working to build socially and environmentally responsible companies. In addition to being a Certified B Corp, Everoot is also 1% For the Planet, women-owned, and proudly donates 5% of their annual revenue to charitable causes.

"We're excited to join Sensiba and continue building on our shared commitment to sustainability and social impact," said Young. "As fellow B Corps, our values are deeply aligned. With the release of the new B Corp standards, it's an opportune time to join forces and bring our sustainability services to the next level."

"Joining Sensiba allows us to go deeper with our services while continuing to provide the personalized, values-based support our clients expect," added Becky Asselin. "We see this as a very exciting next step for our company!"

Everoot's addition will expand Sensiba's growing ESG and sustainability advisory and assurance practice , reinforcing the firm's leadership in B Corp consulting as the global certification evolves.

"We are thrilled to welcome Everoot into the Sensiba family," said Julien Gervreau , sustainability practice leader at Sensiba. "The founders are mission-aligned, committed to proactively serving clients, and have built an impressive client base of companies committed to sustainable business practices. This is a perfect fit to enhance our growing B Corp consulting practice as we prepare to support clients with the rigors of the new certification standards."

About Sensiba

Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a Top-75 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.?

