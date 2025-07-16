Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 22:02 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Everoot Consulting Joins Sensiba LLP to Expand B Corp and Sustainability Services

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Sensiba LLP, ranked among the Top -75 accounting and consulting firms in the U.S., announced today the acquisition of Everoot Consulting, a social enterprise and B Corp consulting firm focused on purpose-driven business transformation.

Co-founded by Becky Asselin and Avery Young in 2017, Everoot specializes in B Corp certification, sustainability reporting, and impact strategy. The firm supports business leaders working to build socially and environmentally responsible companies. In addition to being a Certified B Corp, Everoot is also 1% For the Planet, women-owned, and proudly donates 5% of their annual revenue to charitable causes.

"We're excited to join Sensiba and continue building on our shared commitment to sustainability and social impact," said Young. "As fellow B Corps, our values are deeply aligned. With the release of the new B Corp standards, it's an opportune time to join forces and bring our sustainability services to the next level."

"Joining Sensiba allows us to go deeper with our services while continuing to provide the personalized, values-based support our clients expect," added Becky Asselin. "We see this as a very exciting next step for our company!"

Everoot's addition will expand Sensiba's growing ESG and sustainability advisory and assurance practice, reinforcing the firm's leadership in B Corp consulting as the global certification evolves.

"We are thrilled to welcome Everoot into the Sensiba family," said Julien Gervreau, sustainability practice leader at Sensiba. "The founders are mission-aligned, committed to proactively serving clients, and have built an impressive client base of companies committed to sustainable business practices. This is a perfect fit to enhance our growing B Corp consulting practice as we prepare to support clients with the rigors of the new certification standards."

About Sensiba??

Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a Top-75 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.?

Contact:?

Shannon Turcotte, Director of Marketing
925-450-3621
sturcotte@sensiba.com

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/everoot-consulting-joins-sensiba-llp-to-expand-b-corp-and-sustainabi-1047958

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.