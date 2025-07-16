CHRIST LIFE EMBASSY MINISTRIES: Christ Life Embassy Opens New Worship Facility and Launches Expanded Spiritual Empowerment Programs

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Christ Life Embassy is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its ministry with the opening of a state-of-the-art worship facility in North Vancouver. This move marks the beginning of a new chapter following nearly two years of dedicated service and spiritual growth within their previous congregation space.

The newly acquired premises feature a welcoming reception area, a dedicated prayer room, a beautifully designed sanctuary, council offices, and a baptism room. These additions reflect Christ Life Embassy's commitment to creating a spiritually enriching environment where individuals and families can gather to worship, grow, and connect.

Enhancing Accessibility: New Bus Service to Launch

Furthering its mission to serve and unite its community, Christ Life Embassy will introduce a dedicated transportation service by the end of the year. The new bus service is designed to provide safe and reliable transportation to and from the church, ensuring that all members-referred to as princes and queens of God-can attend services and events with ease.

A Digital Hub for Faith and Fellowship

To support ongoing engagement and spiritual development, Christ Life Embassy continues to invest in its online presence. The ministry's website www.christlifeembassy.com offers daily content including scriptural teachings, inspirational messages, and updates on outreach programs. The platform serves as a central resource for members and visitors alike, fostering a connected and informed faith community.

Weekly Spiritual Impartation: A Cornerstone of Growth

A hallmark of Christ Life Embassy's spiritual approach is the practice of weekly spiritual impartation-an empowering experience that strengthens members in areas such as prayer, worship, fasting, and evangelism. These sessions are regarded as pivotal to the rapid and profound spiritual growth observed within the congregation.

"We are witnessing a divine move of God at Christ Life Embassy that is truly extraordinary," said Pastor Christian Sharifi, leader of the ministry. "The weekly impartation services are transforming lives and equipping believers to become impactful disciples in their communities and beyond."

Real-Time Translation for a Global Audience

In a bold step toward inclusivity and global outreach, Christ Life Embassy now offers live AI-powered translation for all its services. This cutting-edge technology allows participants from any linguistic background to fully engage with worship, teachings, and impartations in real-time-breaking down language barriers and ensuring that everyone can receive the message of the Gospel clearly and personally.

Countless Testimonies of Healing and Deliverance

Since its inception, Christ Life Embassy has become a beacon of healing and restoration. The ministry has witnessed innumerable miraculous healings and deliverances-from testimonies of cancer disappearing, broken bones restored, and addictions broken, to deep emotional and psychological healing from trauma, depression, and anxiety. These signs and wonders serve as powerful reminders of God's living presence and the anointing that flows through the ministry.

An Open Invitation to the Community

As Christ Life Embassy celebrates this exciting phase of growth, all are welcome to experience the spirit-led worship, unity, and empowerment that define the ministry. The church invites individuals from all walks of life to visit its new facility and join in its mission of spiritual transformation.

About Christ Life Embassy

Christ Life Embassy is a dynamic and growing community of believers dedicated to spiritual growth, authentic worship, and impactful teachings. Rooted in biblical truth and guided by the Holy Spirit, the ministry is committed to nurturing individuals into their God-given identity and purpose.

Media Contact:

Christ Life Embassy Administration Staff

604-358-5045

www.christlifeembassy.com

https://www.youtube.com/@Christlifeembassy

SOURCE: CHRIST LIFE EMBASSY MINISTRIES

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/christ-life-embassy-opens-new-worship-facility-and-launches-expanded-spiritual-empowermen-1049510