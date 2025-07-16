New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, has today launched its full range of products and services on the Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Asia-Pacific (Sydney) Region.

The launch adds to existing locations in North America, Asia, and Europe, strengthening Datadog's comprehensive observability platform that enables customers to monitor their entire technology stack across their deployment environments.

The new local availability zone enables Datadog, its customers and partners to store and process data locally, enabling faster observability and in-region capacity to meet applicable Australian privacy, security and data storage requirements. This is crucial for an increasing number of organizations, and particularly those operating in regulated environments such as government, banking, healthcare and higher education.

"This milestone reinforces Datadog's commitment to supporting the region's advanced digital capabilities-especially the Australian Government's ambition to make the country a leading digital economy," said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. "With strong momentum across public and private sectors, our investment enhances trust in Datadog's unified and cloud-agnostic observability and security platform, and positions us to meet the evolving needs of agencies and enterprises alike."

"Australian organisations are on track to spend nearly A$26.6 billion on public cloud services alone in 2025. For organisations in highly regulated industries, it isn't just the cloud provider that needs to have local data storage capacity - it should be all layers of the tech stack," said Rob Thorne, Vice President for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Datadog.

"This milestone reflects Datadog's priority to support these investments. It's the latest step in our expansion down under, and follows the continued addition of headcount to support our more than 1,100 A/NZ customers, as well as the recent appointments of Field CTO for APJ, Yadi Narayana, and Vice President of Commercial Sales for APJ, Adrian Towsey, to our leadership team," said Thorne.

For more information, visit: https://docs.datadoghq.com/getting_started/site/.

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

