Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) ("Delta" or the "Company") announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Andre Tessier, will be stepping down from his role effective immediately. Mr. Tessier has served as President and CEO since June 20, 2019, and under his leadership, Delta has advanced its exploration programs and strengthened its technical foundations. The Board of Directors expresses its gratitude for his years of dedication and leadership.

Ron Kopas, Director, will act as Interim President and CEO during which the Board will commence a search process to identify a successor who can lead Delta through its next phase of growth, focusing on capital markets engagement, project development, and operational execution.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Andre for his commitment and service to Delta," said Frank Candido, Chairman of the Board.

"Troilus Gold Corp (TSX: TLG) remains one of Delta's largest strategic shareholders and has committed technical support to Ron and the entire Delta team as the Company continues to define the Shebandowan Belt as one of the newest emerging gold camps in Canada," commented Justin Reid, President and CEO of Troilus Gold Corp and Director at Delta Resources Limited.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, Canada, where the Company has discovered a large gold deposit 50 km west of Thunder Bay, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 km long, from surface to 300 m depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 308 square kilometres, where Delta has identified multiple poorly explored corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with and to the south of the Eureka gold zone.

