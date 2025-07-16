Immortal Dragons Launches $40M Longevity Fund to Support Radical Life Extensions

Boyang Wang on Targeting Underfunded Longevity Projects

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Immortal Dragons, a purpose-driven longevity fund headquartered in Singapore, today announced its unique approach to investing in radical life extension technologies. With $40 million in assets under management (AUM), Immortal Dragons is poised to redefine how capital fuels scientific breakthroughs in longevity and healthspan.

At its core, Immortal Dragons is driven by a profound philosophy: to view aging and death not as inevitability, but as technical challenges that can be overcome through scientific innovation. This conviction underpins every investment decision, prioritizing impacts over financial returns.

Moonshot Ventures

Immortal Dragons targets diverse areas within the longevity sector. The fund has already invested in over 15 startups that are at the forefront of these paradigm shifts, exploring technologies across several strategic pillars:

Replacement & Regeneration: Including pioneering research in xenotransplantation, cryopreservation, replacement or regeneration of biological components.

Gene Therapy: Gene therapies aimed at addressing the root causes of aging and age-related diseases.

3D Bioprinting: 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs for therapeutic and regenerative purposes.

Longevity Infrastructure: Foundational ecosystem for longevity science, accelerated clinical trials, and regulatory sandboxes.

Boyang Wang, the founder of Immortal Dragons, articulated the fund's approach: "Whether it's cutting-edge science or creating better environments for research, we need to see the opportunity for real impact." [2] This commitment to diverse areas guides the fund towards supporting what Boyang calls "moonshot projects push the boundaries of science, while infrastructure work - like special economic zones - creates conditions for broader success." [2]

Purpose-Driven Capital

Operating with the flexibility of a single-LP structure, Immortal Dragons directs its own capital towards projects it is most passionate about, enabling swift and decisive action. This model allows the fund to support underfunded but transformative research that traditional venture capital might overlook.

"We say we are a purpose-driven fund, and the key implication is that Immortal Dragons values impact over economic returns," Boyang explained in his recent interview. "I'm investing in the field of longevity because I want to see progress and breakthroughs in the sector." [1]

This commitment extends to personal conviction. Boyang Wang is notably among the first 300 global recipients of Minicircle's follistatin gene therapy, underscoring the fund's willingness to embrace and test frontier science. "The gene therapy is a personal attempt, but this does reflect our risk profile and support for the cause," Boyang explained, "We have strong motivation to support the first wave of longevity companies to make profit, so as to propel the investment flywheel."

Global Longevity Advocacy

Beyond conventional investments, Immortal Dragons is dedicated to fostering a global longevity advocacy. The fund actively engages in educational outreach, and community-building initiatives, such as translating scientific talks, translating and publishing longevity-themed books, hosting leading chinese longevity podcast channel, sponsorships and grants to longevity initiatives like Vitalist Bay, ARDD 2025. This approach recognizes that progress requires not only financial investment but also public awareness and a robust infrastructure.

The fund's advocacy approach has been praised by leading academics in the field.

Professor Peter Lidsky of the City University of Hong Kong's Biomedical Science department commented, "I was excited to meet Immortal Dragons team members at the Vitalist Bay, Berkeley earlier this year. These are young, brave and energetic people committed to resolving the main challenge humanity faces: aging. Their foundation helped me a lot in translating one of my lectures to Chinese, and I hope our collaboration will prosper in the future."

With deep roots in both east and west, the fund is committed to bridge markets, capital, research and institution through various evangelism efforts.

Aubrey de Grey, president of the LEV Foundation commented, "It has been a great pleasure to get to know the Immortal Dragons team. I have been frustrated for many years that there has been too little longevist activity in China, and I am delighted that that is now changing, with the work of a group that is bringing my and others' work to the Chinese public. I am also very happy that Immortal Dragons are investing in promising longevity startups."

Immortal Dragons stands as a testament to the power of purpose-driven investment. By differentiating from the status quo and offering a new perspective to human healthspan, the fund is on a mission to push boundaries and carry on the torch or human life extension.

About Immortal Dragons:

Immortal Dragons (https://www.id.life/) is a purpose-driven longevity fund headquartered in Singapore. The fund invests in cutting-edge, high impact technologies by supporting 15+ portfolio companies. Beyond conventional investments, the fund also puts effort into longevity advocacy, including: book translation and publishing, translation of longevity leader's talks, hosting leading Chinese longevity podcast, sponsorships and grants to longevity initiatives and conferences.

