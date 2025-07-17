Texas Card House first opened its doors 10 years ago in Austin, Texas. The private poker club became the first of its kind. Since then, the company has grown into a leading chain of entertainment venues, setting a new standard for the poker experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716943386/en/

With six locations operating 24/7 across Texas, Texas Card House has built a strong reputation among players of all levels. Each venue offers unique features and promotions designed to appeal to everyone-from casual and beginner players to seasoned professionals.

The Social locations in Austin and Las Colinas elevate the experience even further, offering full-service fine dining that enhances every visit. Private rooms and full-floor rental options make Texas Card House an exceptional choice for corporate events, bachelor parties, and group outings.

The success of their inaugural proprietary tournament, Trailblazer, underscores the brand's expertise and commitment to delivering top-tier poker experiences. The tournament was a resounding success. The tournament tour made stops at all 6 locations giving out $7 million along the way. There were over 18,000 entries and high stakes games every day for the chance to win $1 million and a Chevy Trailblazer SUV at the final table.

Texas Card House has just announced the second season of the Trailblazer Tournament tour along with the dates of each stop. There is already a lot of buzz and anticipation not only across Texas but around the world. The excitement is palpable as TCH ambassadors, including last season's winner Mallory Klaus, represented Texas Card House at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

As updates and information about the second season of the Trailblazer Tournament tour are released, Texas Card House will continue to captivate new audiences and further establish its reputation.

For more information on events, promotions, and poker offerings, visit texascardhouse.com.

About Texas Card House:

Texas Card Houses are the premier poker destinations of Texas. Featuring up to 70 poker tables, craft cocktails, an upscale atmosphere, and full-service restaurants at their Social locations. Texas card house provides an exceptional environment for all levels of players and invites you to experience a new level of excitement and entertainment

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716943386/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Herbert Mattei

Email: herbert@texascardhouse.com