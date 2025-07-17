Equity Insider: From Clinics to Cancer Labs, AI Is Unlocking a New $100B+ Era in Medicine

Equity InsiderNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - Increased usage of AI in healthcare is predicted to not only save lives, but money too. However, the rollout of this industry-changing tech isn't going to happen overnight. The use of AI in healthcare is being pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to provide in its words, a "healthier, more equitable world." A recent study published in Nature introduced a new "AI Affinity Score" designed to measure how comfortable patients are with artificial intelligence in their healthcare journey. The researchers found that factors like education and geographic region play a major role in shaping patient attitudes-and that the score could be used to tailor AI-driven tools in a way that improves both outcomes and satisfaction. With the global AI healthcare market projected to exceed $110 billion by 2030, companies such as Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TVGN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL), and Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM).

AI could inject an additional $461 billion into the healthcare sector by 2035, according to Accenture, as it races past the $2.26 trillion mark. This shift isn't just about diagnostics or robotics-it's about rewiring the entire healthcare ecosystem from the inside out, and multiple companies are positioning themselves to capitalize on the shift.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech reached a pivotal regulatory milestone in their pursuit of AI-driven healthcare disruption-completing a key pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their flagship diagnostic platform, Vision AI, the companies' flagship diagnostic platform for diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases.

"We're truly excited about this next phase," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio. "We're getting ready to begin data collection across primary care clinics in the U.S. with a study that is simple, yet rigorous-comparing our AI-based retinal screening to the readings of three retinologists.

The July 15 meeting marked a critical step toward securing 510(k) clearance for Vision AI, which screens for diabetic retinopathy using artificial intelligence and retinal imaging. The session provided Ainnova and its clinical trial partner, Fortrea, with detailed guidance from the FDA, including feedback on study design, number of participating clinics, retinologist involvement, and trial execution strategy. With this roadmap in place, the team can now finalize its U.S. trial plan and begin preparing for formal data collection-bringing Vision AI closer to commercialization in the world's largest healthcare market.

"This milestone not only brings us closer to validating our platform in the world's largest healthcare market, but it also paves the way for the upcoming approval of our new automated retinal camera," added Vargas. "We believe will [it] be a game changer-making diabetic retinal screenings faster, more accessible, and available from virtually any point of care."

The FDA development comes just as Avant and Ainnova officially launch a first-of-its-kind chronic care model across Latin America, focused on preventive screening for patients with diabetes and other systemic conditions. The initiative-now live through pilot programs with Grupo Dökka's Fischel and La Bomba pharmacy chains-offers free, walk-in retinal risk assessments at local pharmacies. It's a bold attempt to break down long-standing access barriers by bypassing the need for specialist appointments altogether.

Instead, patients receive real-time results through Ainnova's AI platform, with those flagged as "at risk" referred seamlessly into a growing network of clinics and specialists. The model has already gained traction among pharmacies, insurers, and pharmaceutical partners-demonstrating a rare alignment of incentives across the healthcare ecosystem.

Over 30% of diabetics develop diabetic retinopathy, a condition that's treatable when caught early, but which remains the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide. The Vision AI system enables earlier, lower-cost intervention by offering high-accuracy screenings without requiring an ophthalmologist on site.

The U.S. FDA clearance pathway and the Latin American commercial rollout are advancing in parallel, with Avant playing a key strategic role. Through Ai-nova Acquisition Corp., the company co-founded and structured, Avant holds global licensing rights to Ainnova's platform and stands to benefit from the full spectrum of commercial activity. The Latin America pilot programs-already live and expanding-are expected to deliver measurable near-term revenue, while U.S. approval would unlock a massive new addressable market.

Meanwhile, Avant is also preparing a new standalone venture that would house a potential therapeutic candidate for diabetes. The goal is to consolidate leadership, data, and IP under one unified structure-eliminating holding company inefficiencies and streamlining execution across diagnostics and treatment.

Beyond diabetic retinopathy, Ainnova's roadmap includes a cloud-connected retinal camera designed for rural or low-resource clinics, as well as future modules that may detect early signs of Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions through retinal or blood biomarker analysis. Vision AI could become not just a diagnostic tool, but a frontline system for early detection across multiple diseases.

The companies continue to explore structural simplification as well. A previously announced non-binding LOI remains active for Avant to acquire 100% of Ainnova Tech-bringing all IP, leadership, and commercial rights under one public umbrella. That move would offer investors direct exposure to the entire tech stack and revenue funnel, while further integrating operations between the two firms.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TVGN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) alongside Databricks, have developed the alpha version of PredicTcell, a next-gen AI model designed to transform early drug discovery. By dramatically accelerating protein sequence analysis and immunologic target identification, the platform has the potential to save billions in research costs and compress timelines from months to hours.

"This achievement underscores Tevogen.AI's commitment to revolutionizing therapeutic development through AI-driven innovation," said Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI. "By significantly accelerating identification of immunologically active targets, PredicTcell enables a more efficient transition into clinical research, ultimately benefiting patients. We look forward to enhancing our datasets to include the spectrum of virology, oncology and neurology to further enhance the PredicTcell platform."

Built on a terabyte-scale dataset covering nearly a billion genetic and proteomic data points, the system leverages transformer-based AI to improve accuracy and reduce dependency on traditional wet lab testing.

"Through the development and utilization of the PredicTcell platform we have uncovered new insights and are able to quickly analyze significantly larger datasets, potentially resulting in better accuracy and reduced time for wet lab testing," said Dr. Neal Flomenberg, Chief Research and Scientific Officer of Tevogen.

The initial focus was virology, but the model is now being expanded to cover oncology and potentially neurology. Tevogen believes this foundational platform could yield major gains in both clinical efficiency and commercial opportunity for early adopters.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL), and Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) have deepened their collaboration to expand access to AI-powered MRD testing through the NeXT Personal® platform, now adding colorectal cancer to their existing portfolio.

"This deepened collaboration is a key component of our 'Win in MRD' strategy," said Chris Hall, CEO of Personalis. "Every day, thousands of cancer survivors live with the uncertainty of whether their cancer will return. By expanding our collaboration with Tempus to include CRC, we're bringing peace of mind to more patients while building the evidence needed for broad reimbursement coverage for multiple indications."

The updated agreement extends through 2029 and aims to accelerate commercial adoption across four key cancer types. Backed by compelling VICTORI study data, the AI-driven test offers ultra-sensitive detection of recurrence, providing oncologists with a more precise and timely monitoring tool.

"The clinical performance we're seeing across cancer types demonstrates that ultra-sensitive detection fundamentally changes how we can monitor cancer patients," added Hall. "With Tempus' reach to over 50% of U.S. oncologists, we're accelerating access to technology that gives both physicians and patients the information they need when it matters most."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to leveraging AI for personalized, proactive cancer care across multiple stages of treatment.

