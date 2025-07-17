Anzeige
17.07.2025 00:50 Uhr
Secure Content Technologies and Binary Defense Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Organizations Stay Ahead of Evolving Cyber Threats

Partnership launches with live discussion on the new threats facing businesses

WESTERVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Secure Content Technologies (SCT), a trusted cybersecurity advisor for organizations in sectors like education, local government, and enterprise business, today announced a strategic partnership with Binary Defense, a national leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR). This collaboration brings together two mission-driven companies focused on delivering real protection to real organizations facing real threats.

This partnership comes at a critical time. Cyberattacks are growing more advanced, evasive, and disruptive. Among the most concerning trends is browser-native ransomware. This type of malware executes directly within compromised browsers and often bypasses traditional security through phishing campaigns.

To equip organizations with the insights they need, SCT and Binary Defense are launching the partnership with a live webinar. The session will dig into the latest threats that aren't being talked about and explain how browser-native ransomware works, why it's so effective, and what teams can do to detect and stop it before damage is done.

"Whether it's a school district, a financial services firm, or a fast-growing SaaS company, today's organizations are under constant threat from attackers who don't follow the old playbook," said Karen Greer, CEO of Secure Content Technologies. "Binary Defense brings the proactive, human-led detection and response capabilities our clients need to stay ahead of evolving risks, and we're thrilled to have them in our ecosystem."

Binary Defense's analyst-recognized MDR platform provides 24/7 expert-led threat hunting, behavioral detection, and real-time response to identify and neutralize attacks across endpoints, servers, and cloud infrastructure. Now fully integrated into SCT's cybersecurity portfolio, it leverages clients' existing security investments, advanced threat intelligence, patent-pending malware disruption, and managed deception capabilities to deliver a tailored, proactive defense against evolving threats.

"We're not just another vendor. We become an extension of your security team," said Moe Askar, VP of Channel at Binary Defense. "From local governments to growing tech firms, SCT's clients need technology partners who can scale with them, adapt fast, and deliver real protection. That's exactly what we're here to do."

Webinar Details: Reframing Risk: What Today's Threats Mean for Organizations
Register on LinkedIn

What You'll Learn:

  • What modern threats look like

  • How to build smarter, leaner, right-sized defenses

  • What "secure enough" means in 2025

About Secure Content Technologies
Secure Content Technologies (SCT) provides cybersecurity and technology solutions tailored to the needs of K-12 schools, local governments, growing enterprises, and mid-sized organizations. With over 30 years of experience and a people-first approach, SCT helps clients cut through complexity to build strong, sustainable IT and security programs. Learn more at www.securecontenttechnologies.com

About Binary Defense
Binary Defense is a trusted leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), helping organizations across industries stay ahead of modern cyber threats. Our team of SOC analysts, threat hunters, detection engineers, and researchers works around the clock to deliver outcomes that matter: earlier threat detection, faster response, and stronger long-term security. We take an attacker's mindset to defense, combining deep expertise with proactive tradecraft to protect what matters most. Learn more at binarydefense.com

Contact Information

Nick Dinsmoor
Media Relations
nick@reelaxis.com
(808) 783-8079

SOURCE: Secure Content Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/secure-content-technologies-and-binary-defense-announce-strategic-1049002

