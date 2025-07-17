New data from the 2025 Vagaro Vantage Report reveals higher levels of stress and other mental health concerns in professionals across self-care industries.

According to research by Vagaro, the leading software for beauty and wellness businesses, an overwhelming 90% of professionals surveyed reported experiencing moderate to high stress over the past year, a wake-up call for an industry built on care and service.

Top contributors to elevated stress levels include:

Challenging work-life balance (40%)

Chaotic holiday schedules (38%)

Pressure to meet sales goals (27%)

In addition, 78% of respondents cited the rising cost of supplies as a major financial burden.

These pressures, combined with increased competition and unpredictable client demand, have created what the report describes as "a rather tough work environment."

36% of surveyed professionals rated their current mental health as "good," while 18% described theirs as "poor" or "very poor."

"As a salon owner and educator, I've watched professionals pour everything into their clients, only to run themselves dry," said Missy Megginson, Industry Educator and Director of Marketing Partnerships at Vagaro. "Mental resilience isn't a luxury; it's the foundation of sustainable service."

To support professionals through these challenges, Vagaro has been actively helping businesses reduce operational strain and increase profitability. This includes educating users on how to better manage supply costs through inventory tracking tools and custom reporting, allowing them to make informed purchasing decisions and cut waste.

Vagaro has also expanded its business coaching and educational workshops to help customers tap into new revenue streams, such as online shopping carts, memberships and packages, and digital gift cards providing a more stable financial foundation and offsetting rising costs.

While respondents cited some struggles, others pointed to solutions that help:

Automating daily tasks 85% of respondents say automating marketing outreach is crucial 3 out of 4 say automated reminders are needed to reduce no-shows and cancellations

Diversifying services

Setting financial boundaries and goals

Prioritizing mindfulness and self-care routines

"Diversifying services, setting clear financial goals, and staying updated on trends helps stabilize income, while prioritizing mental health through mindfulness and regular breaks prevents burnout," said Renee Marie, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Vagaro and licensed cosmetologist. "By valuing both their business and personal care, professionals stay resilient and energized for success."

The Vagaro Vantage Report makes it clear: the future of the service industry depends on supporting the people behind it.

