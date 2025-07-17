Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Provides Update on Tariffs, Quarter Two Filling Production and Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)("Wildpack" or the "Company") a leading middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces, updates on tariff impacts, quarter two filling production and leadership changes.

Tariffs

The recent volatile trade tariff landscape has had a material impact on the price of aluminum which flows through to our largest input, beverage cans. Coupling this with tightening can supply due to demand trends, the price of cans has climbed. While we pass through metal price changes to our customers, there is timing risk associated with the pass-through mechanisms which may cause short-term negative impacts on our product margin impacts. While we continue mitigate these impacts, the volatility is difficult to predict and therefore manage.

Quarter Two Filling Production

In the second quarter 2025 our filling production reached record levels, with approximately 20 million units produced, a notable increase of three million units over our previous best quarter (Q1 2025). This milestone reflects strong operational performance and reinforces our ability to scale.

The production gains were driven by continued improvements in efficiency across our facilities and a more strategic customer mix, allowing for better utilization of our lines. These gains are the result of deliberate efforts to optimize processes and align capacity with demand.

Looking ahead, we expect output to continue increasing month-over-month through the end of the year. We expect based on current customer commitments and pipeline activity to have sufficient demand to support ongoing growth.

To enable and sustain this growth, we've deployed the first phase of packing robotics dedicated to variety packing. This automation targets a particularly labor-intensive area of our process and is expected to streamline operations significantly, freeing up our team to focus on core production tasks like can filling and throughput enhancement. The new line is also projected to reduce labor costs per can in the next 3-month period.

Leadership Changes

Mitch Barnard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer has stepped down from his role as CEO of Wildpack Beverage Inc. Mr. Barnard will remain a director of Wildpack Beverage Inc. The Board of Directors has appointed Travis Sarich as Chief Executive Officer of Wildpack Beverage Inc. "The board wishes to thank Mitch for his contributions to Wildpack and looks forward his continued voice on the board of directors. We are excited to have Travis join the Wildpack team, bringing a wealth of experience in commercialization within the manufacturing space."

About Wildpack

Wildpack provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, and logistics to customers throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of four facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

