Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Completion of Additional Regional Soil Sampling Programs

Testing regional exploration targets in 'Stage 1' development area

HIGHLIGHTS

Soil sampling recently completed over ~1.9km 2 surrounding Tolmer high-grade silver discovery [1]

Additional ~23km 2 program completed at 'Black Oak Tank' prospect (Tarcoola Gold Project)

Additional ~6km 2 program completed at '308' prospect ~20km northeast of Central Gawler Mill

Tolmer, Black Oak Tank and 308 soil assay results expected during September & October 2025

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF) (Barton or Company) is pleased to confirm that the further soil geochemistry programs have been completed on two key regional targets.

The 'Black Oak Tank' prospect is located on the northern margin of the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone, on Exploration Licence (EL) 6210 at the Company's South Australian Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola).

The '308' prospect is located to the northeast of the Company's Central Gawler Mill, on EL 6502, at the Company's South Australian Challenger Gold Project (Challenger).

A total of 501 samples (including duplicates) have been collected at Black Oak Tank and 308 over a combined area of ~29km 2, with assay results expected to be received during October 2025.

These programs follow the expedited soil geochemistry program recently completed at Barton's 'Tolmer' high grade silver discovery, located at the Company's South Australian Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola). [2] That program covered ~1.9km 2 surrounding an expanded June 2025 drilling program totalling ~2,900m. 2 Assay results for Tolmer drilling and soil samples are expected in July and September 2025, respectively.

Commenting on the geochemical programs, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said:

"With the core platforms now established for our planned 'Stage 1' operations at the Central Gawler Mill, and a subsequent 'Stage 2' expansion at Tunkillia, Barton will advance those projects in parallel while remaining focused on opportunities to more fully leverage that existing and planned future infrastructure in the future.

"Our unique regional infrastructure and operating platform provides multiple advantages in testing exploration targets and progressing development prospects. As this regional platform grows, we can play an increasingly active role in unlocking and accelerating value in previously isolated regional assets.

"Our recent Tolmer high-grade gold and silver discoveries, and our proposed acquisition of Cobra Resources' Wudinna Gold Project, are strong examples of complementary exploration and development initiatives. These offers significant optionality to our 'Stage 1' Central Gawler Mill and planned 'Stage 2' Tunkillia mill, respectively."

Program details

The Black Oak Tank program comprised 416 samples (including duplicates) collected at ~500m spacing, over an area of ~23km 2 in size. Black Oak Tank is located along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone, northwest of Indiana Resources (ASX:IDA) Minos gold project, in an area with little historical exploration investment.

Figure 2 - Black Oak Tank prospect soil sampling program map

The 308 prospect program comprised 85 samples (including duplicates) collected over an area of ~6km 2 in size. The 308 prospect is located ~20km northeast of Barton's Central Gawler Mill on EL6502, also in an area with relatively little historical exploration investment despite its proximity to the Central Gawler Mill.

Figure 3 - 308 prospect soil sampling program map

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 1.9Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (73.0Mt @ 0.79 g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC ).

Activity Competent Person Membership Status Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles) Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

[1] Refer to ASX announcement dated 14 July 2025

[2] Refer to ASX announcements dated 16 June and 14 July 2025

* Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 30 June 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,031koz Au (39.3Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 834koz Au (33.8Mt @ 0.77 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources.

