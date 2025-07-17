AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) today praised the U.S. Senate for its bipartisan decision to preserve funding for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program credited with saving over 25 million lives globally since it was launched under President George W. Bush.

Lawmakers removed a proposed $400 million cut to PEPFAR. The move demonstrates that even amid significant political differences, protecting life-saving global health programs remains a shared priority.

"This is a powerful reminder that compassion can prevail over partisanship," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "Congress deserves real credit for recognizing PEPFAR's unmatched impact and ensuring its continued strength."

The revised Senate amendment also safeguards funding for other essential global health programs, including those addressing malaria, maternal health, tuberculosis, and nutrition. These protections help ensure continued U.S. leadership in advancing global health security and humanitarian aid.

This marks an important step toward preserving U.S. investments in global health, but the measure still requires final approval by the House of Representatives before the July 18 deadline. AHF urges the House to follow Senate's example and act to uphold this vital funding commitment.

AHF has been a strong and consistent supporter of PEPFAR under every U.S. administration since the program's founding. As the world's largest HIV/AIDS organization, AHF has long recognized PEPFAR as a model of global health diplomacy, and lifesaving impact.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation(AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2.4 million individuals across 48 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. In January 2025, AHF received the MLK, Jr. Social Justice Award, The King Center's highest recognition for an organization leading work in the social justice arena. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

