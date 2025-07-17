GHIT Fund: Total Investment of Approx. USD 7.3 Million in Malaria and TB R&D Projects With Partners Including European Vaccine Initiative, University of Copenhagen, and University of Tübingen

TOKYO, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund announced today a total investment of approximately JPY 1 billion (USD 7.3 million1) in four R&D projects for the development of vaccine, drug, and diagnostics for malaria and tuberculosis (TB).2
Investment of JPY 800 million (USD 5.5 million1) in malaria vaccine project
Malaria is a serious infectious disease that affects more than 260 million people and claims approximately 600,000 lives worldwide each year. Over 90% of all malaria cases occur in Africa, with more than 70% of those affected being children under the age of five.3 Malaria is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. While prevention and treatment methods are available, the efficacy of currently available vaccines remains limited, highlighting the urgent need for the development of vaccines with higher efficacy and longer-lasting protection.
To address this challenge, the GHIT Fund has decided to invest JPY 800 million (USD 5.5 million1) in a malaria vaccine development project currently in the preclinical stage. This project is being led by the European Vaccine Initiative, the Research Institute for Microbial Diseases (RIMD) at Osaka University, the University of Copenhagen, the University of Tübingen, Danish biotechnology company AdaptVac, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.
This investment is a continuation of previous projects supported by GHIT, which has invested a total of approximately JPY 630 million (USD 4.3 million1) from 2013 to 2022. The present project aims to develop a vaccine that prevents the proliferation of malaria parasites during the blood-stage of infection. The vaccine is designed to achieve higher efficacy and longer-lasting protection with fewer doses. By reducing manufacturing costs, the project also aims to improve access to vaccines in malaria-endemic regions.
In addition, the GHIT Fund will invest a total of approximately JPY 260 million (USD 1.8 million1) in the following three R&D projects:
(1) Target research project for malaria diagnostics by Ehime University and Universiti Malaysia Sabah
(2) Target research project for TB drug by the University of Auckland and the University of Tokyo
(3) Target research project for malaria drug by Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), LPIXEL Inc., and University of Dundee
This investment brings four new companies and universities on board. Through collaborations with 190 partners across 39 countries - including 64 Japanese and 126 non-Japanese institutions - we aim to contribute to solving global health challenges and accelerating product development.
Please refer to Appendix 1 for detailed descriptions on these projects and their development stages.
As of July 17, 2025, the GHIT Fund has invested in 37 projects, including 15 discovery projects, 13 preclinical projects, and 9 clinical trials.4 The total amount of investments since 2013 is JPY 39.3 billion (USD 271 million1) (Appendix 2).
1USD1 = JPY144.81, the approximate exchange rate on June 30, 2025.
2 These awarded projects were selected and approved as new investments from among proposals to RFP2023-002 and RFP2024-001 for the Product Development Platform and the Target Research Platform, which were open for applications from June 2023 to July 2024.
3 WHO: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/malaria
4 This number includes projects in the registration phase.
The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.
https://www.ghitfund.org/en
Appendix 1. Project Details
ID: G2024-201
Project Title
Biomanufacture and preclinical development of the blood-stage malaria vaccine
Collaboration
Partners
1. European Vaccine Initiative (Germany)
2. RIMD, Osaka University (Japan)
3. University of Copenhagen (Denmark)
4. AdaptVac (Denmark)
5. University of Tübingen (Germany)
6. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
7. Nobelpharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Disease
Malaria
Intervention
Vaccine
Stage
Preclinical
Awarded Amount
JPY 800,715,002 (USD 5.5 million)
Status
Continued project
Summary
[Project objective]
This team's goal is to fast-track the clinical development of the SE36/cVLP vaccine
1. Manufacture a large GMP batch of SE36
2. Produce a GMP batch of SE36/cVLP
3. Conduct a GLP-compliant nonclinical toxicology study for SE36/cVLP + Sepivac
4. Prepare clinical trial documentation for the conduct of a phase I/IIa (CHMI) trial
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/242/en
ID: T2024-153
Project Title
ZOO-RDT: Validating a novel biomarker and associated reagents for diagnosis of
Collaboration
Partners
1. Ehime University (Japan)
2. Universiti Malaysia Sabah (Malaysia)
Disease
Malaria
Intervention
Diagnostics
Stage
Target Research
Awarded Amount
JPY 64,693,198 (USD 0.4 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
There are no P. knowlesi-specific point-of-care (PoC) tests. Rapid diagnostic tests
Objective 1: Reagent optimisation: the optimised PkSERA3 ag 2 protein plus two
Objective 2: Analytical and clinical validation of PkSERA3 Ag2 and variants as
Objective 3: Assessment of Technical Feasibility in the lateral flow system. The best
Objective 4: Stakeholder consultation to understand the preferred test design, and to
Target results: Validated P. knowlesi-specific mAb reagent for use in LFA
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/243/en
ID: T2024-253
Project Title
Harnessing genome mining for novel tuberculosis antibiotics
Collaboration
Partners
1. The University of Auckland (New Zealand)
2. The University of Tokyo (Japan)
Disease
Tuberculosis
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Target Research
Awarded Amount
JPY 100,000,000 (USD 0.6 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
In the short term, this project aims to enhance TB antibiotic discovery by identifying
In the long term, this project team's goal is to translate these research findings into
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/244/en
ID: T2024-268
Project Title
Machine learning-based deconvolution of antimalarial drug mechanisms of action
Collaboration
Partners
1. Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) (Switzerland)
2. LPIXEL Inc. (Japan)
3. University of Dundee (UK)
Disease
Malaria
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Target Research
Awarded Amount
JPY 99,628,772 (USD 0.6 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
The project ultimately aims to deliver a new high-throughput and information-rich
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/245/en
*All amounts are listed at an exchange rate of USD1 = JPY144.81, the approximate exchange rate on June 30, 2025.
Appendix 2. Investment Overview (as of July 17, 2025)
Investments to date
Total investments: 39.3 billion yen (USD 271 million1)
Total invested projects: 139 (37 active projects and 102 completed projects)
To learn more about the GHIT Fund's investments, please visit
Investment Overview: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/overview/en
Portfolio: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfolio/en
Advancing Portfolio: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/advancingportfolio/en
Clinical Candidates: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/clinicalcandidates/en
