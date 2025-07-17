



TOKYO, July 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station, an exhibition center for Japanese anime operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Association of Japanese Animations, has welcomed 187,602 visitors from Japan and overseas (as of June 29, 2025) as a facility that promotes the appeal of Japanese anime to the world under the motto "Making ANIME more interesting, Bringing ANIME far into the future."This time, Anime Tokyo Station will be holding "Summer Festival at Anime Tokyo Station," featuring various special events during summer vacation.As one of the events for Summer Festival at Anime Tokyo Station, we are pleased to announce the "TOKIO Exciting Anime Workshop."The TOKIO Exciting Anime Workshop is an anime production workshop for elementary and junior high school students to be held over two days on August 23 and 24. In this workshop, participants will learn about stop-motion animation, the mechanics of animation, sound expression, and the production process, then work together using tablets (devices) to create animations. Creating anime through communication with others stimulates both receptivity and initiative, fostering children's awareness and growth.Information about other workshops and events for Summer Festival at Anime Tokyo Station will be announced on the official website and official social media channels, so don't miss out!TOKIO Exciting Anime Workshop Details(1) Date & time:Session 1: August 23, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Session 2: August 24, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.(2) Venue: 14F, Tokyu East 5, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo*This is the building where Anime Tokyo Station is located.(3) Target participants: Elementary and junior high school students(4) Languages supported: Japanese and English(5) Fee: Free(6) Contents: Create a summer adventure with anime!Join new friends and combine your ideas, imagination, and creativity to take on the challenge of making your first anime.[Instructor Profile]Mayuko MasakiAnimated Learning Facilitator. A pioneer in anime education with extensive practice in educational institutions from elementary schools to universities. Researching animation creation that serves as a bridge between society, education, environment, and the heart through connections with Denmark and the rest of the world. Recently began applications in medical care and therapy.(7) Overview of participation:- Capacity: 20 participants per session (selected via lucky draw) *Parents/guardians are welcome to accompany participants.- Entry period: [Same for Sessions 1 and 2] July 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. - July 27, 2025, 11:59 p.m.- Entry method: Please apply using the dedicated form.For details, please visit https://animetokyo.jp/archives/events/events33/(8) Event partner: animanoiroha*Please be aware that details are subject to change without notice.*Only beverages may be brought into the venue.*Staff will take photographs for use in Anime Tokyo Station publicity and reporting materials. By participating, it is assumed that you understand and agree to these conditions.*Please follow staff guidance when participating.Venue Overview- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from the East Exit of Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. / Special exhibitions last admission: 6:30 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays* If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.- Admission fee: Free- Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/- SNS:X | https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)Inquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20250717.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.