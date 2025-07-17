As global economic integration accelerates, materials science-the foundation of modern industry-is undergoing a profound transformation. Global New Material International Holdings Limited (GNMI) stands at the forefront of this evolution.

Colored Building-Integrated Photovoltaic modules developed by CQV, a subsidiary of GNMI.

At the recent 2nd Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference, GNMI was honored with the "Best Practice in Technological Innovation" award for its outstanding commitment to innovation and green development.

The judging panel praised the company's achievements, noting that "GNMI's innovations have gained broad international recognition. With a clear strategy focused on green manufacturing and sustainability, the company offers viable solutions to reduce dependence on non-renewable resources while advancing eco-friendly production."

Technological innovation is central to the company's success. Its core products-pearlescent materials and functional mica fillers-are widely used in cosmetics, plastics, rubber, coatings, and new energy batteries. In response to the limited supply of natural mica, the company has spent years on research and development, overcoming significant technical barriers to create synthetic mica with proprietary intellectual property.

GNMI continues to expand the application of these materials, including integrating pearlescent materials into colored BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaic) modules. This innovation advances the intersection of green energy, smart manufacturing, and architectural aesthetics.

The company also places emphasis on industry-academia collaboration. It has partnered with Zhejiang University to co-found the "Zhejiang University-Chesir Pearl Joint R&D Center" to tackle critical challenges in battery performance and safety. Their joint research focuses on insulation and separator materials-key components for the new energy vehicle sector.

These collaborations not only enhance the company's innovation capacity but also accelerate the commercialization of academic research, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

Aligned with global sustainability goals, GNMI remains committed to green manufacturing by implementing energy-saving, waste-reducing, and low-carbon practices across the production chain.

Its subsidiary, Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co., Ltd., has been designated a "National Green Factory" by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Furthermore, this factory recently successfully connected a rooftop distributed photovoltaic project to the power grid, reaching a major milestone in its green manufacturing transformation. The project has an installed capacity of 5.9 megawatts peak (MWp) and adopts BIPV technology.

Looking ahead, Global New Material International will continue to lead with innovation and sustainability-empowering a colorful, greener world through science and technology.

