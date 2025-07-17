povo Goes Global: KDDI Digital Life and Circles Expand Partnership to Scale Japan's Digital Telco Success Worldwide

The long-term strategic partnership combines povo's digital telco leadership in Japan with Circles' global SaaS expertise to redefine mobile experiences worldwide

TOKYO and SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KDDI Digital Life Corporation, a 100% subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, Japan's leading telecommunications company, and Circles, a global telco technology company, announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring the success of povo, Japan's leading digital telco, to international markets. Established for the brand management and operations of povo, KDDI Digital Life plays a key role in enabling KDDI Corporation's global growth plans.

Built on Circles' full-stack, cloud-native SaaS platform, povo has successfully created a third brand for KDDI-a brand of the future that leads Japan in customer experience and digital innovation. Since its launch in 2021, povo has delivered exceptional results, including NPS scores over 50 points above industry averages, top customer satisfaction rankings, and over 1 million subscribers in its first year-70% from outside the KDDI base. As telcos around the world continue to struggle with winning digitally, the challenge is universal-but so is the opportunity. With the right combination of technology and digital know-how, KDDI Digital Life and Circles are enabling a repeatable model for digital telco success.

Through this extended partnership, Circles will power povo's international rollout by combining its full-stack SaaS platform and global launch expertise with povo's agile, customer-first model. A key focus is scaling the partnerships that made povo successful in Japan, including those in convenience retail, digital content and financial services. These proven innovations, along with AI-powered features like Xplore/Innovation Engine, an in-app innovation playground driving ARPU, and Xtend, a SDK-powered digital distribution model enabling enhanced connectivity and integration with ecosystem partners, will be localized to launch AI-native digital telcos with fresh customer experiences and agile product experimentations.

This expanded partnership also introduces flexible commercial models, enabling Circles and KDDI Digital Life to work with operators of different sizes and stages. Key focus markets include the Americas and Southeast Asian countries. Beyond business growth, this move reflects KDDI's broader strategic ambition-to be part of the forward group of telcos shaping the future of the industry through digital transformation.

Beyond platform integration and product rollout, the partnership will emphasize long-term knowledge exchange and innovation. Both companies will collaborate on best practices in telco-to-techco digital transformation, customer experience enhancement, AI adoption and telco ecosystem development.

By combining KDDI Digital Life's market leadership in Japan with Circles' global insights, the partnership sets the foundation for continuous evolution and innovation as povo enters new markets.

Tatsuya Hamada, CEO, KDDI Digital Life, said, "This is an exciting step in our vision to take povo to a wider global audience. As one of Japan's most well-loved digital telcos, povo has delivered outstanding customer experiences and proven the strength of our Data-driven model. With a clear vision for povo anchored in AI-nization and Hyper-personalization, our expanded partnership with Circles not only helps us scale globally-but also enhances our ability to deliver even more intelligent, personalized, and customer-first digital experiences."

Deepak Gulati, President of Corporate and Industry Alliances, Circles, said, "We are proud to support KDDI and KDDI Digital Life in taking povo to the world. povo is one of the most compelling examples of Japanology in action-a digital telco born in Japan, shaped by deep collaboration between KDDI and Circles, and now ready to scale globally. It is Data-driven, customer-first, and built for agility. Together with KDDI and KDDI Digital Life, we have shown what's possible when the right technology and digital expertise come together-and now, we are excited to scale this blueprint for the future of telco to new markets."

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6 continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

For more information, visit www.circles.co.

About KDDI Corporation

KDDI Corporation is a premier telecommunications company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1984, KDDI is recognized for its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of digital connectivity. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including mobile communications, fixed-line services, and internet solutions, catering to both individual consumers and businesses. KDDI's mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance communication and connectivity, contributing to a more connected and convenient world.

About KDDI Digital Life

KDDI Digital Life represents KDDI's strategic initiative to expand beyond traditional telecommunications and embrace a broader digital ecosystem. Launched as part of KDDI's vision to innovate and enrich user experiences, KDDI Digital Life focuses on integrating advanced digital solutions and services that enhance everyday life. This initiative includes leveraging next-generation technologies, fostering partnerships, and creating new digital offerings that align with modern lifestyles. KDDI Digital Life aims to drive transformative changes in how users interact with technology, making digital experiences more seamless, engaging, and impactful.

