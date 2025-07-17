Envision Energy Partners with FERA Australia to Advance 1GW Wind and 1.5GWh Energy Storage in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in smart renewable energy solutions, and FERA Australia, a dedicated Australian renewable energy developer, today announced an agreement to collaborate on the delivery of large-scale hybrid renewable energy projects across Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM).

The agreement, signed during the Australia Energy Wind Conference in Melbourne, marks the first initiative of its kind in Australia, establishing a framework to develop projects with the potential to deliver up to 1 GW of wind generation capacity and 1.5 GWh of battery energy storage. This milestone reflects growing confidence in Envision's integrated technology platform, which combines advanced wind turbines, next-generation containerized battery systems, grid-forming power conversion systems (PCS), and the company's proprietary Hybrid Power Plant Controller (HPPC).

"This collaboration represents a major step forward in demonstrating how hybrid wind and storage solutions can unlock new possibilities for Australia's energy future," said Kane Xu, SVP and President of International Product Line of Envision Energy. "We are honored by the trust FERA Australia has placed in our technical capabilities across wind, storage, and grid integration, and we look forward to delivering projects that set new benchmarks for clean, flexible power."

"Partnering with Envision Energy marks an exciting milestone in our pursuit of large-scale renewable projects in Australia. Integrating wind power and energy storage in a hybrid project, will constitute an excellent model for future initiatives." said Sebastiano Falesi, Head of FERA Australia and Member of the Board of Directors of the FERA Group. "The rapid advancement of renewable energy projects is crucial for supporting Australia's transition to zero-carbon energy. Envision's cutting-edge technology and deep global expertise assure us that we have a reliable partner capable of helping us achieve new standards in performance and reliability."

The partnership will launch with a pilot project in Victoria, featuring Envision's full converter wind turbine, grid-forming battery storage, and advanced HPPC technology in a grid-connected hybrid plant. This project will serve as a showcase for how hybrid systems can enhance grid reliability and unlock new value streams, while demonstrating Envision's strong commitment to the Australian market and a shared aspiration to set new benchmarks in renewable energy innovation.

By combining FERA's local development expertise with Envision's proven global track record, the two companies aim to accelerate Australia's transition to a sustainable energy system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733052/Envision_Energy_Partners_FERA_Advance_1GW_Wind_1_5GWh_Energy.jpg

