Zofingen, July 17, 2025 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, announces a change in its Executive Committee. Peter Freisler will join Siegfried as Chief Business Officer and become a member of the Executive Committee, effective August 1, 2025. He succeeds Marianne Späne who has decided to step down from the Executive Committee to focus on non-executive roles. Peter joins from Evonik, where he held several senior leadership roles over the past decade, most recently serving as Global Vice President Sales and Services for the Health Care business line. He holds an MBA from the Justus-Liebig-Universität, Giessen (Germany), and a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Milwaukee-Wisconsin (USA). Marianne Späne joined Siegfried in 2004 and was appointed to the Executive Committee in 2010. She played a pivotal role in Siegfried's growth journey and strategic development. She will step down from the Executive Committee on July 31, 2025, and will support Peter Freisler during a transition phase until the end of the year. As of January 1, 2026, Marianne Späne is set to join the Board of Directors of DINAMIQS, a Siegfried company specialized in viral vector design and manufacturing. Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer of Siegfried: "With his extensive experience in business development across regions and markets, Peter Freisler will hit the ground running, driving further growth and accelerating the execution of our go-to-market strategy as part of EVOLVE+. Marianne Späne has been an outstanding colleague whose contributions have played a significant role in Siegfried's success over the past decades. On behalf of the entire Executive Committee, I extend our heartfelt thanks for her exceptional work and dedication. We are very pleased that Marianne will remain connected to Siegfried by joining the Board of DINAMIQS. Her deep expertise and longstanding experience in the CDMO industry will be a tremendous asset as DINAMIQS enters an exciting growth phase." Peter Freisler appointed Chief Business Officer and member of the Executive Committee

Marianne Späne to join the Board of Directors of DINAMIQS Contact Financial Analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

