British Tech Firm Skyral to Fight Mongolia's Deadly Pollution with Advanced Traffic Modelling

Skyral signs USD 1.7 million contract with Mongolia's capital city to improve transport network

Advanced traffic modelling projected to save $240M-$520M by 2030 while reducing pollution deaths

Technology deployment supports Mongolia's Vision 2050 transport infrastructure program worth $250M-$750M in potential benefits

The World Bank estimates the annual economic cost of the country's road crashes and congestion is $438 million, equivalent to 3.9% of Mongolia's GDP

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British software company Skyral has signed a USD 1.7m pilot deal with Mongolia's capital city, Ulaanbaatar, to support efforts in reducing traffic congestion and air pollution.

The deal, with the potential to prevent deaths, was signed today by the Mayor of Ulaanbaatar and the city's First Deputy Mayor for Economic Development and Infrastructure.

The five-month pilot, with the expectation of a three-year extension, will help Ulaanbaatar become a '20-minute city'. The goals of the 20-minute city include ensuring that people can access work, education, and essential services more efficiently through new infrastructure, such as the Circular Expressway, new tramway lines, and a metro line.

Nick Blair, Chairman & Co Founder of Skyral, said:

"Skyral is proud to support Ulaanbaatar on its journey to becoming a 20-minute city."

"Our technology will provide the capital's leaders with the insights needed to create a safer, healthier, and more efficient city for their citizens."

"By partnering with Skyral, Ulaanbaatar will become one of the first cities in the world to implement this unique combination of massive scale transportation modelling and human behaviour simulation to efficiently tackle its traffic crisis."

"This project showcases the versatility of our proprietary, breakthrough British technology, and its application in resolving urgent problems around the globe."

With an estimated 7,000-plus Mongolians dying each year from polluted air, urban city centres are the most affected. City Officials have identified traffic congestion, partly driven by increased migration to the capital, as a direct cause.

Additionally, the World Bank estimates the annual economic cost of the country's road crashes and congestion is $438 million, equivalent to 3.9% of Mongolia's GDP. To combat both traffic congestion and the resulting human health crisis, Skyral will use their modelling & simulation platform to help city planners develop a deeper understanding of population behaviours and effectively map transport network development.

Their unique development of digital twin technology, overlaid with AI-enabled modelling, will not just simulate potential congestion, but also model why and how congestion occurs by analysing commuter movements, school-run routes, and retail and leisure activity among the city's 1.8 million residents.

Khishgeegiin Nyambaatar, Mayor of Ulaanbaatar, said:

"This year, our city will implement projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion, developing multimodal public transportation, and reducing air pollution."

"We have already announced international tenders in phases for major infrastructure projects such as the Tuul Expressway, the Circular Expressway, two tramway lines, and a metro line."

"To implement these projects, all engineering planning will be based on AI-powered big data models. That is why we have initiated collaboration with Skyral to develop Ulaanbaatar's data-driven digital models."

The integration of Skyral's city-scale modelling is a game changer for city planners, enabling better understanding of how the city and its inhabitants react to future infrastructure construction and new transport options, helping to reduce accidents.

Skyral has built modelling and simulation software for governments around the world since 2016, now working with the UK, US, and NATO partners. Last year, Skyral diversified its services beyond the defence sector with 60 per cent of the company's contracts stemming from non-government enterprises.

For more information, visit: www.skyral.com

Images to download here.

Notes to Editors

About Skyral

Founded in June 2023, Skyral has rapidly established itself as a leader in creating virtual representations of complex environments, enabling faster and smarter decision-making for its clients.

Skyral's approach combines data visualisation, artificial intelligence, and digital twin capabilities to provide holistic solutions tailored to user needs.

Skyral is one of the world's leading strategic modelling and simulation (M&S) software companies, using digital twin technology to transform defence, national security, healthcare and infrastructure globally.

By integrating proprietary data with public infrastructure and human behaviour models, Skyral offers comprehensive insights that empower decision-makers across various industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732688/Mayor_Ulaanbaatar_and_Chairman_Skyral.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/british-tech-firm-skyral-to-fight-mongolias-deadly-pollution-with-advanced-traffic-modelling-302507294.html