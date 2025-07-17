CIRCLE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED: Circle Health Group appoints Paul Manning as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Health Group, the UK's largest private hospital operator, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the appointment of Paul Manning as its new Chief Executive Officer. Paul Manning assumed his role on Monday 14th July 2025.

Paul began his career as a Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon at Nottingham University Hospitals before joining Circle in 2005. He progressed through a range of senior leadership roles, becoming Chief Medical Officer following Circle's acquisition of BMI Healthcare in 2020.

He has a distinguished and proven record driving quality, growth and innovation at scale. In 2024, Circle saw 2.2 million patients, with outpatient volumes up 5% and an 18% increase in private medical insurance volumes. Under Paul's leadership, hospital ratings have improved dramatically across the Circle Health Group estate, with 90% of facilities rated "Good" or "Outstanding" by the Care Quality Commission, up 70% from 2020.

Paul has also held numerous positions across the British Elbow and Shoulder Society and the British Orthopaedic Association, and in 2023 was appointed a member of the Prime Minister's Elective Recovery Taskforce.

Paul will focus on expanding Circle's hospital network and leveraging technology and life sciences to deliver better outcomes for patients and communities. Paul will work closely with PureHealth's leadership to continue building and delivering healthcare excellence, while advancing the science of longevity and unlocking new possibilities in patient care.

Karen Prins, former Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer will leave the business in September, after years of dedicated service. Karen's commitment and leadership have been instrumental during this critical period of transition, and Circle has expressed its gratitude for her many contributions.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth's network comprises:

SEHA - One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

- One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) - The UAE's leading health insurer

- The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office - Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

- Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed - The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

- The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab - Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

- Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health - A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner - Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

- Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services - The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

- The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group - The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

- The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

- the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) - The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About Circle Health Group

Circle Health Group is an award-winning healthcare provider operating Britain's largest network of independent hospitals. Circle's aim is to be the most innovative patient-focused healthcare organisation and, by equipping its people with leading-edge technology, deliver the highest quality patient care. It supports patients whether they fund their own treatment or are supported by private healthcare insurance, and the group also works in partnership with the NHS. Circle Health Group acquired BMI Healthcare in January 2020. The group operates independent hospitals, runs integrated care programmes and rehabilitation services.

Circlehealthgroup.co.uk

