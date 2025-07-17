Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Half Year 2025 Trading Update

DJ Half Year 2025 Trading Update 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Half Year 2025 Trading Update 
17-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 July 2025 
 
 Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
 Half Year 2025 Trading Update 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle" or the "Group"), the UK's leading SME finance platform, is pleased to 
provide a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2025. 
 
Business Performance 
 
Building on our successful 2024, we are pleased to report that the Group continued to deliver strong revenue and profit 
margin growth in the first half of 2025. This performance is a testament to the strength of our brand, technology and 
credit decisioning. 
 
Overall, credit extended in the half grew to GBP1.1 billion, up 21% from H1 2024, with balances under management at GBP2.8 
billion and credit performance in line with management expectations. Our Term Loans business continues to grow with 
originations of GBP736 million (H1 2024: GBP692 million) and improved profit margins due to operating leverage and the 
proactive cost actions we took in 2024. We have seen strong growth in FlexiPay and the Cashback credit card, with 
credit extended now surpassing GBP1 billion since launch. 
 
The Group remains on track to achieve its medium-term guidance of more than GBP200 million in revenue and more than GBP30 
million in profit before tax for FY26. 
 
Capital Return Update 
 
In May 2025, we announced our third share buyback programme, for up to GBP25 million, which is currently ongoing. Since 
March 2024, Funding Circle has bought back 14% of its issued share capital. 
 
Lisa Jacobs, CEO of Funding Circle, commented: 
 
"I am very pleased with the momentum we have carried into 2025 following our strong performance last year. We saw 
strong revenue growth with improving profit margins in our streamlined business as we continued to invest in new 
products. 
 
"We remain confident in our ability to achieve our medium-term goals, and support more small businesses across the UK 
with the funding they need to succeed." 
 
We hosted a Capital Markets Event in June, details of which are available on Funding Circle's corporate website: https: 
//corporate.fundingcircle.com/. 
 
Funding Circle's results for the half year ended 30 June 2025 will be published on 4 September 2025. 
 
  
 
For further details: 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
                                                                                                             
ir@fundingcircle.com 
 
Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer 
                                                                                               
 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 
 
  
 
Headland Consultancy 
 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended 
more than GBP15bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.  
 
  
 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and 
delivers robust and attractive returns.  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 396139 
EQS News ID:  2170852 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170852&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.