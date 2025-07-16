DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jul-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 16 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,074 Highest price paid per share: 129.40p Lowest price paid per share: 124.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.1801p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,414,328 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,414,328) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.1801p 25,074

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 449 125.20 08:34:08 00344766258TRLO1 XLON 179 125.20 08:34:08 00344766259TRLO1 XLON 674 125.00 08:41:41 00344769809TRLO1 XLON 345 125.00 09:11:50 00344783987TRLO1 XLON 300 124.80 09:26:22 00344791962TRLO1 XLON 300 124.80 09:26:22 00344791963TRLO1 XLON 73 124.80 09:26:22 00344791964TRLO1 XLON 649 125.20 10:02:46 00344809952TRLO1 XLON 639 125.20 10:24:51 00344819972TRLO1 XLON 581 125.40 10:29:14 00344821811TRLO1 XLON 34 125.40 10:29:14 00344821812TRLO1 XLON 300 125.20 10:33:25 00344823317TRLO1 XLON 329 125.20 10:33:25 00344823318TRLO1 XLON 624 125.40 10:40:41 00344826013TRLO1 XLON 300 125.60 10:49:22 00344828329TRLO1 XLON 856 125.60 10:49:22 00344828330TRLO1 XLON 553 125.60 10:49:22 00344828331TRLO1 XLON 54 126.60 10:54:22 00344829715TRLO1 XLON 45 126.60 10:55:23 00344829962TRLO1 XLON 585 126.40 10:56:02 00344830079TRLO1 XLON 69 126.60 10:58:19 00344830571TRLO1 XLON 576 126.60 10:58:19 00344830572TRLO1 XLON 600 126.60 11:11:25 00344831436TRLO1 XLON 37 126.60 11:11:25 00344831437TRLO1 XLON 400 126.60 11:16:59 00344831827TRLO1 XLON 237 126.60 11:16:59 00344831828TRLO1 XLON 7 126.80 11:42:23 00344833223TRLO1 XLON 400 127.20 11:43:32 00344833293TRLO1 XLON 251 127.20 11:43:32 00344833294TRLO1 XLON 342 127.00 11:44:06 00344833325TRLO1 XLON 297 127.00 11:44:06 00344833326TRLO1 XLON 639 127.20 12:32:42 00344836043TRLO1 XLON 471 127.60 12:35:34 00344836127TRLO1 XLON 197 127.60 12:35:34 00344836128TRLO1 XLON 600 127.60 13:06:47 00344837113TRLO1 XLON 21 127.60 13:06:47 00344837114TRLO1 XLON 1130 127.60 13:06:47 00344837115TRLO1 XLON 561 127.40 13:11:52 00344837284TRLO1 XLON 59 127.40 13:11:52 00344837285TRLO1 XLON 549 128.20 13:36:24 00344838399TRLO1 XLON 91 128.20 13:36:24 00344838400TRLO1 XLON 387 128.40 13:36:24 00344838401TRLO1 XLON 253 128.40 13:36:24 00344838402TRLO1 XLON 471 128.80 13:43:39 00344838678TRLO1 XLON 864 128.80 13:43:39 00344838679TRLO1 XLON 1247 128.60 13:43:39 00344838680TRLO1 XLON 190 128.40 13:44:23 00344838690TRLO1 XLON 577 128.20 13:49:34 00344838985TRLO1 XLON 100 128.40 13:55:17 00344839242TRLO1 XLON 530 128.40 13:55:17 00344839243TRLO1 XLON 650 128.20 14:04:49 00344839687TRLO1 XLON 193 128.40 14:04:49 00344839688TRLO1 XLON 1281 128.40 14:04:49 00344839689TRLO1 XLON 650 128.40 14:20:39 00344840373TRLO1 XLON 216 128.80 14:21:27 00344840420TRLO1 XLON 2001 129.00 14:28:30 00344840717TRLO1 XLON 61 129.40 14:32:17 00344840976TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

