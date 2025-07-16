Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 15:29
1,450 Euro
+5,84 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,78019:41
Dow Jones News
16.07.2025 18:33 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Jul-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
16 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  16 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         25,074 
 
Highest price paid per share:            129.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             124.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    127.1801p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,414,328 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,414,328) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      127.1801p                       25,074

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
449             125.20          08:34:08         00344766258TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             125.20          08:34:08         00344766259TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             125.00          08:41:41         00344769809TRLO1     XLON 
 
345             125.00          09:11:50         00344783987TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.80          09:26:22         00344791962TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.80          09:26:22         00344791963TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              124.80          09:26:22         00344791964TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             125.20          10:02:46         00344809952TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             125.20          10:24:51         00344819972TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             125.40          10:29:14         00344821811TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              125.40          10:29:14         00344821812TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             125.20          10:33:25         00344823317TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             125.20          10:33:25         00344823318TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             125.40          10:40:41         00344826013TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             125.60          10:49:22         00344828329TRLO1     XLON 
 
856             125.60          10:49:22         00344828330TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             125.60          10:49:22         00344828331TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              126.60          10:54:22         00344829715TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              126.60          10:55:23         00344829962TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             126.40          10:56:02         00344830079TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              126.60          10:58:19         00344830571TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             126.60          10:58:19         00344830572TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             126.60          11:11:25         00344831436TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              126.60          11:11:25         00344831437TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             126.60          11:16:59         00344831827TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             126.60          11:16:59         00344831828TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              126.80          11:42:23         00344833223TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             127.20          11:43:32         00344833293TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             127.20          11:43:32         00344833294TRLO1     XLON 
 
342             127.00          11:44:06         00344833325TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             127.00          11:44:06         00344833326TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             127.20          12:32:42         00344836043TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             127.60          12:35:34         00344836127TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             127.60          12:35:34         00344836128TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             127.60          13:06:47         00344837113TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              127.60          13:06:47         00344837114TRLO1     XLON 
 
1130             127.60          13:06:47         00344837115TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             127.40          13:11:52         00344837284TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              127.40          13:11:52         00344837285TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             128.20          13:36:24         00344838399TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              128.20          13:36:24         00344838400TRLO1     XLON 
 
387             128.40          13:36:24         00344838401TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             128.40          13:36:24         00344838402TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             128.80          13:43:39         00344838678TRLO1     XLON 
 
864             128.80          13:43:39         00344838679TRLO1     XLON 
 
1247             128.60          13:43:39         00344838680TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             128.40          13:44:23         00344838690TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             128.20          13:49:34         00344838985TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             128.40          13:55:17         00344839242TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             128.40          13:55:17         00344839243TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             128.20          14:04:49         00344839687TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             128.40          14:04:49         00344839688TRLO1     XLON 
 
1281             128.40          14:04:49         00344839689TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             128.40          14:20:39         00344840373TRLO1     XLON 
 
216             128.80          14:21:27         00344840420TRLO1     XLON 
 
2001             129.00          14:28:30         00344840717TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              129.40          14:32:17         00344840976TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396136 
EQS News ID:  2170834 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170834&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
