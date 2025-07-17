Outfit7: My Talking Tom Friends 2 Launches Globally - The Iconic Crew Returns Bigger Than Ever!

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is finally over! My Talking Tom Friends 2 is officially live, bringing the Talking Tom & Friends crew back bigger, bolder, and more fun than ever. As announced in Outfit7's boldest year yet, this is the first of three major releases coming in 2025. Players get to jump into a totally reimagined world and hang out with Talking Tom, Angela, Hank, Becca, and Ben like never before.

This highly anticipated sequel ramps up the friendship vibes with personalized houses for each character, fresh new ways for them to express themselves, and a ton of mini-games and hangouts to explore. Plus, the characters are fully voiced - speaking, joking, and expressing themselves with real voices that bring even more personality and charm to every interaction. And to top it off, early birds who join the fun within the first 14 days will unlock a special gift: Tom's slick new Rizzler Outfit - the perfect way to kick things off in style.

Welcome to the Neighborhood

At the heart of My Talking Tom Friends 2 lies a lively new neighborhood where every character's home reflects their unique personality - from Tom's rockstar loft to Angela's artsy studio, and from Hank's cozy critter hideout to Becca's tech hub and Ben's inventor's garage. Players can explore the neighborhood and visit local spots like the food store, boutique, health clinic, and greenhouse - each bursting with fun and creative activities. A dynamic day-night cycle adds fresh moods and magical moments to discover, making the neighborhood feel truly alive.

Mini-Games, Max Fun

Whether players are in the mood for action, creativity, or just something quirky, My Talking Tom Friends 2 delivers with a big bunch of fresh mini-games. From street-style spray painting and paper plane flights, to football shootouts, kite crafting, high-speed races, and even mowing mayhem - there's a surprise around every corner, seamlessly woven into the game world.

Speaking with Real Voices

Hearing Tom, Angela, Hank, Ben, and Becca crack jokes and react to moments adds a whole new dimension to the game, bringing even more personality and charm to every interaction on screen. This feature makes the world feel more alive and every moment more personal.

Bus Trips to New Worlds

Beyond the neighborhood, players can catch a ride on the new bus system to the Water Park - a splashy, slide-packed destination full of surprises. And that's just the beginning - more bus trips and new worlds are already on the way.

Taking Friendships to New Heights

My Talking Tom Friends 2 builds on everything fans love - bigger worlds, deeper bonds, and many more ways to connect. The characters are bursting with personality and charm, feeling more relatable than ever. This sequel serves up an even richer, more heartfelt experience, mixing fun gameplay with genuine moments. It's the next step in the Talking Tom & Friends journey, made to delight players of all ages.

Join the Fun Today!

Download My Talking Tom Friends 2 for free now and move into your new neighborhood!

Early Players Get a Special Reward

To celebrate the global launch, all players who join within the first 14 days will receive a special welcome bundle. This includes the exclusive Rizzler outfit for Tom, adding extra style to their adventure, along with a housewarming gift of 100 Golden Chillys and 3 sticker packs to jumpstart the fun.

ABOUT MY TALKING TOM FRIENDS 2:

Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Tom Friends 2 takes virtual pet gameplay to the next level in a living, interactive neighborhood where players can explore, play, and create their own stories. Join Talking Tom, Angela, Becca, Hank, and Ben-now teenagers-as they dive into exciting adventures across fun locations like the water park, science center, and more. With immersive mini-games, unique homes, and real spoken dialogue, My Talking Tom Friends 2 delivers endless entertainment for players of all ages. Discover more [HERE].

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732511/Outfit7_TalkingTom_Friends.jpg

Contact: media@outfit7.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/my-talking-tom-friends-2-launches-globally--the-iconic-crew-returns-bigger-than-ever-302507105.html