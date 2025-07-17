One Biosciences Announces €15 Million Series A Financing to Advance Clinical Single Cell Profiling

Funding will be used to establish the clinical utility of OneMap, a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) driven single cell transcriptomic oncology platform, to guide treatment decisions, patient selection, therapy development, and optimize clinical trials

Proceeds will also help scale strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Financing led by Redmile Group and Blast, with participation from Galion.exe, Invus, Adamed Technology, Sofinnova Partners, Polytechnique Ventures and Kima Ventures

PARIS, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Biosciences ("One Biosciences" or the "Company"), a precision oncology techbio company pioneering clinical grade single-cell tumor transcriptomic profiling, today announced a €15 million Series A financing led by Redmile Group and Blast, with participation from Galion.exe, Invus, Adamed Technology, Sofinnova Partners, Polytechnique Ventures, and Kima Ventures. This round brings One Biosciences' total funding, to date, to over €20 million including Home Biosciences' seed financing.

One Biosciences technology creates detailed functional profiles of patient tumors, unlocking insights that may drive better clinical decision-making, patient selection, therapy development, and potentially optimizing clinical trials. Proceeds from the financing will accelerate the clinical development of One Biosciences' flagship OneMap platform and support the scaling of strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of One Biosciences, said: "This funding enables us to translate our breakthrough single-cell technology into real-time insights that could directly inform physician decision-making, improve patient care, and accelerate drug development. The extraordinary support we have received from this group of leading global investors reinforces our conviction and fast-tracks our route to market."

Dr. Céline Vallot, Co-Founder of One Biosciences and group leader at Curie Institute, commented: "This investment coupled with our established capacity to train our AI algorithms with proprietary single-cell patient datasets will further substantiate our ability to predict the response to most classes of oncology therapeutics from clinical grade specimens."

Dr Mehdi Touat, Assistant Professor, Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris AP-HP, Pitié-Salpêtrière and Paris Brain Institute, said: "Widespread use of next generation sequencing (NGS) profiling has led to substantial advances in cancer care but the clinical benefit remains limited to small patient subsets. We believe clinical grade single cell profiling has the potential to catalyze the next generation of diagnostic and therapeutic advances ".

About One Biosciences

One Biosciences, founded by Dr. Céline Vallot, Curie Institute and Home Biosciences in 2020, is an AI driven single cell transcriptomic oncology solutions company that is pioneering clinical grade single-cell tumor transcriptomic profiling. We aim to help clinicians select optimal treatments for their patients by decoding tumor heterogeneity from standard clinical samples, while enabling pharmaceutical companies to improve clinical trial outcomes. One Biosciences has partnerships with Curie Institute, Gustave Roussy Institute and AP-HP and is supported by Medicen, PSCC and Matwin. The company is financed by Bpifrance, Région Ile de France, France 2030, Redmile Group Blast, Galion.exe, Invus, Adamed Technology, Sofinnova Partners, Polytechnique Ventures and Kima Ventures.

For more information, visit: www.onebiosciences.fr

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-biosciences-announces-15-million-series-a-financing-to-advance-clinical-single-cell-profiling-302507084.html