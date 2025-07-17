The PV device is based on a indium gallium phosphide absorber with an energy bandgap of 1. 9?eV. It is intended for use in autonomous Internet of Things (IoT) applications that operate indoors without an external wired power supply. Scientists at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE) in Germany have developed an indoor gallium indium phosphide (GaInP) that achieved a power conversion efficiency of over 40%. GaInP is a III-V semiconductor material that is commonly utilized in high-power and high-frequency electronics due to its higher electron velocity compared ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...