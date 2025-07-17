Solar developers prioritize advanced-stage projects in the U. S. due to tightened tax credit deadlines, while projects in Canada are "full speed forward. "From pv magazine USA In the United States, the mantra "drill, baby, drill" is repeated by President Donald Trump and his Republican colleagues, signaling intent to boost US fossil fuel production. Given the cuts to clean energy tax credits in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the administration has taken a clear anti-renewable energy stance. In Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney has pushed the "build, baby, build" initiative, and Canada has placed ...

