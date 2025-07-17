MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Anzeige
17.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

17 July 2025

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Charlotte Cuthbertson and Tom Treanor will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Monday,11th August 2025 at 14.00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Sunday, 10th August 2025 9.00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add themselves to meet MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +44 (0)203 709 9281

Email: ir@frostrow.com

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732


