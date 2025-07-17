Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 09:10 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: EAACI Leadership Reflects on Record-Breaking Congress 2025: A Pivotal Moment for Allergy and Immunology

ZURICH, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 7,600 delegates in attendance, EAACI Congress 2025 made headlines not just for its scale but for the powerful message delivered by its leadership. Now, one month after the Congress concluded in Glasgow, EAACI's top figures are sharing their reflections on what they call a turning point for the field. Held from 13-16 June at the Scottish Event Campus, the event championed the theme: "Breaking Boundaries in Allergy, Asthma, and Clinical Immunology: Integrating Planetary Health for a Sustainable Future."

"This year's Congress was a turning point," said Prof. Maria Torres, EAACI President. "We are entering an era where scientific innovation, equity in care, and environmental health must move forward together."

The programme featured over 250 hours of lectures, workshops, and symposia, covering groundbreaking advances in drug allergy, T2 inflammation, paediatric asthma, and hereditary angioedema. The Presidential Symposium tackled antimicrobial resistance through a One Health lens, while a timely session on climate change and insect allergy drew global attention to ecological impacts on patient care.

Far beyond the walls of the SEC, the EAACI Congress 2025 activated the entire city with initiatives that brought science to the streets. The Clinical Village at the Glasgow Science Centre welcomed the public for hands-on allergy education, while the Beat Allergy Walk & Run raised funds for the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, reinforcing EAACI's commitment to social impact and community engagement.

"The spirit of collaboration we witnessed in Glasgow was extraordinary," said Prof. André Moreira, EAACI Vice President Congresses. "This energy is now translating into real-world initiatives and global partnerships."

The Congress also highlighted EAACI's dedication to mentorship, digital health innovation, and amplifying patient's voices.

The countdown for the EAACI Congress 2026 in Istanbul has officially begun, but you won't have to wait until then to dive back into cutting-edge science. From focused meetings to hands-on courses, EAACI has a packed calendar to keep you inspired all year long. Check out what's coming next at https://eaaci.org.

About EAACI
The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is Europe's largest professional association in the field, committed to advancing research and care for those affected by allergic diseases.

Learn more: https://eaaci.org

Contact: communications@eaaci.org | +41 44 205 55 33

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60c21700-f7c9-486c-a72f-f699174a926a


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
