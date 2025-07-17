Snacking brand Rewind unveils 9V battery flavoured corn chips

AMSTERDAM, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember the oddly tempting thrill of touching your tongue to a 9-volt battery? New snack brand Rewind is turning that fleeting dare into a (surprisingly tasty) reality with the launch of the world's first 9-volt battery flavoured corn chips.

Bizarre flavour trends and viral food experiments are everywhere on social media, but snacking brand Rewind now wants to take it to the next level. The 9-volt battery flavoured corn chips are part of its mission to help consumers rewind to the good times and to establish themselves as a nostalgia inducing brand from launch.

The desire to touch your tongue to a 9-volt battery is something millions around the world have been tempted by. Pop legend Britney Spears was even asked once in an interview whether she had done so, resulting in a viral video clip. Rewind now offers a snackable way to revisit one of the 90's weirdest shared experiences - no batteries required.

Launching first in the Netherlands, with other European markets to follow, Rewind is a bold new player in the snack aisle, blending nostalgia with exciting flavours. The range also includes Cheese & Onion, Tangy Sriracha, Creamy Paprika, and BBQ & Honey.

"It was definitely an unusual brief," saysMattias Larsson, chef and flavourist, who led the development of the flavour.

"We used a blend of citric acid and sodium bicarbonate to create the tongue-tingling effect, and balanced it out with mineral salts which give the chips a metallic tang. The result is surprisingly tasty and it's definitely a flavour that sparks curiosity."

Antti Lauronen, Head of Creative & Design, at Paulig, says: ""Rewind is a brand inspired by nostalgia, so we thought what better way to launch but with one of the most nostalgic shared experiences - a delicious tribute to a weird universal memory that tastes just like those careless teenage afternoons. And if chips flavoured like 9-volt batteries aren't for you, we have a range of classics available with a modern twist"

For now, a first limited run is available, and those interested in trying can show their interest via @RewindChips_NL on Instagram..

The full Rewind range includes: Cheese & Onion, Tangy Sriracha, Creamy Paprika, BBQ & Honey.

Disclaimer:

The 9-volt battery flavoured chips contain no actual battery components. We do not recommend or condone licking, biting, or otherwise ingesting real batteries.

