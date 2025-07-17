Orosur Mining Inc: Orosur Drills 62.3m @ 12.76g/t Au at Pepas

Orosur Mining Inc - Exceptional results at Pepas
Assays from nine more holes at Pepas and surrounds. Best results include:
PEP040 - 10.25m @ 1.35 g/t Au
PEP041 - 31.75m @ 2.01 g/t Au
PEP042 - 3.25m @ 4.89 g/t Au
PEP044 - 38.50m @ 6.01 g/t Au
PEP045 - 62.3m @ 12.76 g/t Au
PEP046 - 53.2m @ 3.36 g/t Au
Geological studies developing new concepts for later testing.
LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's flagship Anzá Project ("Project") in Colombia.
Colombia - ANZÁ Project
The Anzá Project is now 100% owned by the Company following completion of a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA"), announced 28th November 2024, whereby the Company purchased all of the shares of its previous JV partner; Minera Monte Aguila ("MMA").
The Project, which is located 50km west of Medellin, is easily accessible and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power and communications as well as a large exploration camp.
The Project sits within the prolific mid-Cauca belt, Colombia's primary gold belt, and is located along strike between several world class gold/copper deposits including Buritica, Quebradona and Guayabales/Marmato (Figure 1).
From September 2018 to November 2024, the Anzá Project was under the control of its previous JV partner MMA, itself a 50/50 venture between the world's two largest gold miners, Agnico Eagle Mines and Newmont Mining.
Figure 1. Mid-Cauca Belt
Prospects
The Company is currently focussed on three prospects within the Anzá Project - Pepas, APTA and El Cedro. All three prospects are within the same granted exploration title that is broken into two, non-contiguous pieces (Figure 2).
Drilling is currently being undertaken at the Pepas prospect in the northern extent of the Anzá Project (pre-acquisition) over 10km north of the central base camp at APTA. In parallel, mapping and sampling is being undertaken over the El Cedro porphyry system in the south of the project area.
Figure 2. Main prospects, licences pre-MMA acquisition
Pepas Prospect
Pepas was discovered by MMA in late 2021 by BLEG sampling and geological mapping, followed by 11 diamond drill holes in 2022 (PEP001 to PEP011).
After completion of the transaction to buy MMA ("Transaction"), the Company restarted drilling at Pepas in late-November 2024.
Drilling commenced with hole PEP012, which was positioned to confirm previous high-grade results in holes PEP001, PEP005 and PEP007 drilled in 2022.
Figure 3. Plan of holes
Drilling at Pepas, post Transaction, has largely concentrated on a small central core, where a body of high-grade gold mineralisation is being defined from surface. Additional drilling has also been undertaken around this central core to understand the wider geological context and as the commencement of a larger scale exploration program.
Of the nine holes discussed in this announcement, six (PEP038 to PEP043) were drilled around but outside the Pepas core, while three (PEP044 to PEP046) have been drilled as part of the previously announced infill program that is designed to move Pepas to a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
PEP038 was drilled to the north at what is referred to as Pepas North. This was the third of three holes drilled here as the first move to this area, following up positive surface geochemical results. This hole was drilled orthogonal to the two previous holes, to provide the maximum lithological and structural information. PEP038 returned a result of 16.8m @ 0.68g/t Au. As with the two previous holes in this vicinity, this hole demonstrates the scale of the epithermal system that hosts Pepas and has provided valuable information to understand the controls of this system.
PEP039 was a speculative exploration hole drilled a substantial distance to the south and west of the Pepas core, following up zones of surface silicification. No substantial results were returned.
PEP040 was drilled outside the known Pepas envelope to the SW, to test lower-level shallow mineralisation previously identified by earlier drilling. The hole returned a small intersection of 10.25m @ 1.35g/t Au from surface (figure 4) that indicates the potential for a body of satellite mineralisation, adjacent to the Pepas core, that will require additional follow up.
Figure 4. PEP040 and PEP046 section
PEP041 was drilled outside the currently known Pepas envelope to the north to test the northward extension of the mineralisation first identified by earlier drilling undertaken by the Company's previous JV partner MMA. This hole returned a positive intersection of 31.75m @ 2.01 g/t Au, opening this area for potential extension (figure 5).
Figure 5. PEP041 Section
PEP042 was drilled to the NE of the currently known central core of mineralisation as a conceptual hole to test geophysical zones that were identified by the recent airborne magnetic survey. No surface geochemical work has yet been undertaken in this area. Several thin zones of encouraging gold mineralisation were encountered in this hole, well outside the known mineralised core (figure 6). This result has substantially increased the potential of this area and will now be followed up with surface mapping and sampling, and potentially later drilling.
Figure 6. PEP042 Section
PEP043 was drilled outside the known mineralised envelope to test areas of surface silicification. No substantial intersections were recorded
Holes PEP044, PEP045 and PEP045 were all drilled as part of the previously announced MRE infill program at Pepas.
A plan for this program has been developed to infill Pepas to sufficient degree to potentially allow a high level (measured and indicated) MRE to be calculate, but also to assist in understanding the controls upon mineralisation and to better define the very high-grade zones that have the potential to add substantial ounces.
Results from these holes were exceptional, with PEP044 returning 38.5m @ 6.01g/t Au, PEP045 returning 62.3m @ 12.76g/t Au and PEP046 returning 53.2m @ 3.36g/t Au (figures 4 and 7).
The Company feels these results vindicate its decision to begin the resource drilling phase at Pepas, with these exceptionally thick, and high-grade results, substantially upgrading the potential for contained ounces beyond what had been assumed at the commencement of the process. In addition, the results, particularly that of PEP045, have provided valuable insight to the primary controls upon this mineralisation, suggestive of the main feeder zone being a series of steeply dipper structures along the SW margin of the zone. The depth extent implications of this theory will be tested in later drilling
Figure 7. PEP044 and PEP045 section
Drill intersections for these most recent holes are as follows:
Hole Number
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
PEP038
0
16.8
16.8
0.68
PEP039
No significant intersections
PEP040
0
10.25
10.25
1.35
PEP041
34.35
66.1
31.75
2.01
including
37.2
43.75
6.55
4.62
PEP042
104.8
107.55
2.75
1.41
116.45
119.7
3.25
4.89
PEP043
No significant intersections
PEP044
5.8
44.3
38.5
6.01
including
23.25
39.8
16.55
11.19
PEP045
9.5
71.8
62.3
12.76
including
35.1
48
12.9
23.19
61.7
71.8
10.1
33.39
PEP046
0
53.2
53.2
3.36
including
7.6
18
10.4
6.29
Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect
Geological Modelling
As previously announced, Company geological teams, in cooperation with an external consultant are currently engaged in a comprehensive review and reinterpretation of all drilling undertaken on the Anzá project since its inception in roughly 2012, with particular focus on the APTA and Pepas prospects as these both have near-term resource potential.
The results thus far are highly encouraging, with recent insights suggesting substantively different genetic theories to that put forward by the previous owners of the ANZÁ project and the Company's previous JV partner. These concepts are being finalised now, which will lead to exploration plans being formalised to run in parallel with the ongoing resource infill program at Pepas.
Holes Drilled post MMA Transaction
26 holes have been drilled at Pepas since the MMA Transaction in November 2024.
Assay results are tabulated below.
Hole Number
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
PEP012
0
66.75
66.75
5.64
PEP013
0
77.30
77.30
7.68
PEP014
0
75.1
75.1
5.58
PEP015
23.5
63.7
40.2
3.75
PEP016
61.6
105.3
43.7
3.13
PEP017
56.1
96.3
40.2
2.06
PEP018
0
54.1
54.1
6.01
PEP019
0
44.3
44.3
1.63
PEP020
0
54.65
54.65
1.94
PEP021
0
107.05
107.05
6.22
PEP022
0
76.3
76.3
7.24
PEP023
0
15
15
1.7
PEP024
9.24
15.6
6.35
1.99
PEP025
0
10.1
10.1
1.45
16.5
79
62.5
5.4
PEP026
0
14.8
14.8
0.57
43.6
72
28.4
2.52
PEP027
1
80.15
79.15
2.0
PEP028
29.5
60.85
31.35
1.61
PEP029
0
30.7
30.7
0.31
PEP030
0
77.9
77.9
0.32
115.6
122.6
7
0.31
PEP031B
28.15
41.1
12.95
0.73
74.1
95.9
20.8
0.3
PEP032
0
92
92
1.68
PEP033
0
21.3
21.3
5.88
PEP034
36
95
59
10.15
PEP035
0
11.4
11.4
2.71
PEP036B
0
40.45
40.45
0.62
PEP037
0
3
3
0.65
PEP038
0
16.8
16.8
0.68
PEP039
No significant intersections
PEP040
0
10.25
10.25
1.35
PEP041
34.35
66.1
31.75
2.01
PEP042
104.8
107.55
2.75
1.41
116.45
119.7
3.25
4.89
PEP043
No significant intersections
PEP044
5.8
44.3
38.5
6.01
PEP045
9.5
71.8
62.3
12.76
PEP046
0
53.2
53.2
3.36
Table 2. Results to date, post MMA Transaction
Orosur CEO Brad George commented:
"The latest results at Pepas are exciting. Not only do we continue to expand the area of potential that will require drill follow-up, but the commencement of resource drilling has exceeded all expectations, with some of the thickest and highest grade intersections seen anywhere in the world. We have only just begun."
Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2024 Programme*
Hole ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation asl (m)
Dip (°)
Azimuth (°)
PEP-001
403384
705000
1001
-50
150
PEP-002
403384
705000
1001
-60
290
PEP-003
403240
705142
1001
-49.60
95.2
PEP-004
403508
705671
838
-59.8
99.8
PEP-005
403373
704990
1008
-49.8
94.6
PEP-007
403374
704990
1008
-69.9
170
PEP-008
403232
704803
971
-50
60
PEP-009
403032
705057
1055
-50
80
PEP-010
403375
705106
982
-50.31
190.4
PEP-011
403573
704939
1001
-50.3
255
PEP-012
403415
704890
997
-56
352
PEP-013
403413
704887
997
-50
43
PEP-014
403400
704910
1007
-50
43
PEP-015
403375
704938
1017
-50
43
PEP-016
403326
704912
999
-50
43
PEP-017
403365
704848
976
-40
47
PEP-018
403345
704851
977
-45
43
PEP-019
403446
704890
991
-45
43
PEP-020
403446
704890
991
-75
43
PEP-021
403424
704935
1012
-62
223
PEP-022
403424
704935
1012
-42
223
PEP-023
403245
704927
969
-50
43
PEP-024
403245
704927
969
-78
43
PEP-025
403369
704888
1001
-45
43
PEP-026
403339
704955
1008
-63
50
PEP-027
403468
704909
1003
-46
228
PEP-028
403398
704957
1012
-58
223
PEP-029
403311
705018
1011
-50
50
PEP-030
403311
705018
1011
-50
000
PEP-031B
403486
704901
998
-52
220
PEP-032
403431
704861
982
-60
15
PEP-033
403431
704861
982
-65
100
PEP-034
403431
704861
982
-45
315
PEP-035
403369
704882
996
-45
223
PEP-036
403311
705152
989
-45
30
PEP-037
403354
705227
958
-50
210
PEP-038
403332
705219
967
-45
128
PEP-039
403411
704798
957
-45
73
PEP-040
403369
704882
995
-80
212
PEP-041
403373
704936
1008
-50
3
PEP-042
403396
705038
716
-50
82
PEP-043
403298
704942
981
-50
43
PEP-044
403402
704948
1011
-62
33
PEP-045
403406
704949
1011
-60
223
PEP-046
403420
704933
1007
-53
43
* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.
About the Anzá Project
Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, and a large number of licence applications, totalling 399km2, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia.
The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiaries, Minera Anzá S.A. and Minera Monte Aquila S.A.S.
The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.
Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.
Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility, with the other sent for assay.
Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).
Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.
Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and assay.
30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.
Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.
Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2024. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory closure of the Creditor's Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
