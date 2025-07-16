Alliance Association Bank, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada, Bridge Bank, First Independent Bank and Torrey Pines Bank to take on Western Alliance Bank name by year-endPHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bank (NYSE: WAL) ("Western Alliance" or the "Bank") today unveiled plans to unite all of the Bank's divisions under the Western Alliance Bank brand. By year-end, six division bank brands - Alliance Association Bank, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada, Bridge Bank, First Independent Bank and Torrey Pines Bank - will take on the Western Alliance Bank name. The Bank's AmeriHome Mortgage subsidiary and its affiliate Western Alliance Trust Company will continue with their current names.For over a decade, Western Alliance and its banking divisions have operated under the same charter, providing a range of commercial banking solutions and consumer products while fostering strong relationships with clients through personalized service. Originally focused on Western regional markets, the Bank has grown to include 17 national business lines today, with 56 offices and over 3500 employees located throughout the United States."An exciting milestone as we continue to advance our National Commercial Bank strategy is achieving brand unity. By year-end, the markets we serve and the clients who are so important to us will know us as one strong bank, offering unmatched industry expertise and unparalleled, best-in-class service," said President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Vecchione. "As we move forward as one brand, our clients will enjoy seamless access to specialized services available through our national business lines, delivered by people they trust. Clients will continue to work with the bankers they know. Relationships will remain exactly as they are today."While the division brands may not be featured as prominently in the marketplace, they remain an important part of the Bank's heritage. Vecchione added, "We will continue to honor the history and customer loyalty associated with our legacy brands under Western Alliance Bank."About Western Alliance BankWith more than $80 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. Through its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, clients benefit from a full spectrum of tailored commercial banking solutions and consumer products, all delivered with outstanding service by industry experts who put customers first. Major accolades include being ranked as a top U.S. bank in 2024 by American Banker and Bank Director and receiving #1 rankings on Extel's (previously Institutional Investor's) All-America Executive Team Midcap Banks 2024 for Best CEO, Best CFO and Best Company Board of Directors. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial brands with offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit Western Alliance Bank.ContactsMedia contact: Stephanie Whitlow, swhitlow@westernalliancebank.com

