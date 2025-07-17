An Australian researcher says large-scale solar farms affect wildlife migratory routes due to polarized light pollution, but this could be improved with nano-coated solar panels. From pv magazine Australia A Murdoch University researcher in Australia has determined that large-scale solar farms affect migratory routes of wildlife due to polarized light pollution, but this could be improved with nano-coated solar panels. . Research at the Harry Butler Institute, funded by Fortescue Metals Group, found that the vast, flat surfaces of solar farms resemble lakes to birds and disrupt their natural migrations. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...