The latest Sinovoltaics solar supply chain report about PV manufacturing in India indicates module capacity of 68. 4 GW, cell capacity at 24. 5 GW, and ingots at 14 GW, with continued growth planned to 2030. The updated solar supply chain map of India published by Sinovoltaics, an internationally operating quality assurance firm headquartered in Hong Kong, indicates module capacity of 68. 4 GW, cell capacity at 24. 56 GW, and ingots at 14 GW. There are 171 solar PV factory sites mapped in the new India Solar Supply Chain Map for 2025, which features information on each factory's capacity, location, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...