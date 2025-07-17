DJ Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (UTEC LN) Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.956 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2617281 CODE: UTEC LN ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTEC LN LEI Code: 2138008I9UPP61GG5C94 Sequence No.: 396179 EQS News ID: 2171042 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 17, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)