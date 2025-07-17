Ras Al Khaim, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - United Network is proud to announce the official launch of its innovative NFC non-custodial card wallet, transforming a traditional bank card into a secure hardware crypto tool. This innovative solution ensures all transactions are secured directly on the chip, providing unparalleled security and ease of use for digital asset management. All private keys are stored only on the card and are never shared with any external devices or services, ensuring a high level of security.

United Network

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/258773_18ca7176443c39f9_001full.jpg

The United Network card wallet offers a seamless user experience through its intuitive web interface or mobile application. Users can manage their digital crypto assets with the simplicity of NFC authentication via their smartphone and advancement of hardware wallet, making complex cryptocurrency operations as easy as a tap.

The card form factor helps eliminate the complicated usage often associated with traditional hardware wallets, such as the need to connect to a desktop or laptop by cable. The solution was developed according to strict data protection standards. Every device undergoes security testing, so users can be confident their funds are safe, even in case of a card loss.

Key Highlights of the United Network Card Wallet:

Comprehensive Functionality: Effortlessly send, receive, store, and swap your tokens to any other crypto wallet with just a tap of a card.

Card-Sized. Power-Packed: Slides into a wallet like any bank card, offering simple, secure access while keeping private keys fully in the user's control.

Multichain Support: Supports Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, BNB Chain, TON, Venom, and Tron from day one, with more chains coming soon.

Top-Tier Security: Implements multichain cryptography and standards for robust security.

Seamless Web3 Integration: Facilitates effortless authentication into Web3 applications.

Flexible White-Label Opportunities: United Network offers customizable solutions for corporate and white-label needs.

United Network aims to make the digital economy accessible to everyone by lowering entry barriers and providing a secure way to manage digital assets.

According to analytics agencies, there are over 400 million cryptocurrency users and more than 1 billion active crypto wallets globally. However, only about 2% of users store their assets on specialized high-security devices. Most continue using online wallets and centralized exchanges, putting their funds at risk.

United Network is dedicated to building a user-friendly non-custodial wallet accessible on every NFC-enabled smartphone. This versatile solution caters to personal use, corporate solutions, and white-label partnerships, aiming to democratize access to secure digital finance.

For more information, visit the official website at https://united.network

The card is now available for worldwide delivery https://get.united.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258773

SOURCE: PRNews OU