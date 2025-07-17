EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Iute Group expands digital payment services in Southeast Europe
Subsidiary IutePay receives EMI license in North Macedonia
Receiving the EMI license marks a significant milestone in Iute Group's strategic development in Southeast Europe, enabling the company to offer customers in North Macedonia a full ecosystem of financial services. Initially focusing on loan products, Iute launched insurance brokerage under the IuteSafe brand in North Macedonia last year, and is now entering the digital payments market.
IutePay customers in North Macedonia will be able to open payment accounts, top up their digital wallets, access their funds through cardless Iute ATMs, transfer money in real time, make quick payments in shops using QR codes, and perform other transactions through the MyIute mobile app.
IutePay Macedonia plans to launch payment services in the first half of 2026, once the necessary developments and integrations have been completed.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group AS is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List (ISIN XS3047514446 and ISIN XS2378483494).
www.iute.com
17.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483494
|WKN:
|A3KT6M
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2170544
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2170544 17.07.2025 CET/CEST