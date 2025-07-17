Atria Oyj: Inside information: Atria invests over EUR 80 million in Nurmo convenience food production and green transition energy solutions

Atria Plc, company announcement 17 July 2025 at 10.15 am



Inside information: Atria invests over EUR 80 million in Nurmo convenience food production and green transition energy solutions

Atria invests EUR 82.4 million in the modernisation of convenience food production and related energy solutions. This includes the renovation of the existing production plant, the replacement of the production process and other technical systems with the most energy-efficient at the Nurmo production plant. In addition, heat production is converted to be carbon dioxide-free. The renewed production process enables the development of innovative products, improved product quality and the use of the latest technology in convenience food production.

These measures are major steps towards Atria's ambitious environmental goals. The project will create a model for a carbon-neutral plant concept of the future. The plant's annual energy use is estimated to decrease by about 50,000 MWh, which is about 21% of Atria Finland's energy consumption. The energy solutions included in this investment will result in total annual savings of more than EUR 5 million.

In the next three years, the energy solutions implemented at the Nurmo plant will reduce Atria Group's carbon dioxide emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by approximately 32,000 equivalent tonnes, almost halving them from the 2024 level of 68,000 equivalent tonnes.

Business Finland has granted EUR 24.7 million in clean transition investment aid to the EUR 82.4 million project. In addition, Atria is applying for a green transition tax credit for the investment, which may amount to 20% of the investment amount.

The investment project approved today is part of a larger investment programme to modernise convenience food production. The investment programme will be implemented in stages. The programme was launched in April with an investment of EUR 7 million in pancake production.

Atria continues to plan the next phases of the investment programme, which may also include investments in expanding the production of convenience food. The estimated total cost of the investment programme is about EUR 110 million. The projects approved so far represent approximately EUR 90 million of this amount.

"Our investment programme supports Atria's strategy of investing in convenience food and being a leader in sustainable food production. Our modernised convenience food factory allows us to develop and produce new and innovative types of convenience food. It also enables a completely new kind of carbon-neutral food production. The factory in its entirety is a significant step towards Atria's carbon-neutral food chain," says Mika Ala-Fossi, Executive Vice President, Atria Finland.

