The German authorities have selected 118 MW projects totaling 255 MW in the nation's latest rooftop PV tender. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's tenth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 1 MW. The agency reviewed 127 bids with a total capacity of 274 MW and selected 118 projects, totaling 255 MW. The final prices ranged from €0. 0690 ($0. 0799)/kWh to €0. 1038/kWh. The final average price was €0. 922/kWh. Most of the selected projects are located in North Rhine-Westphalia (51 MW) ...

