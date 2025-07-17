Aspocomp Group Plc: Change in Aspocomp's Management Team - Terhi Launis has been appointed as Aspocomp's Chief Financial Officer

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, July 17,2025, at 9:45 a.m.



Ms. Terhi Launis (born 1971), M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as Aspocomp's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Aspocomp Management Team. She will assume her role as of September 1, 2025. Terhi Launis has most recently worked as CFO of Koiviston Auto Oy. Her prior roles include Commercial Finance Leader in Paroc/Owens Corning's EU Stone Wool business and as a business controller for Finnair Cargo Oy. Additionally, Launis held significant financial management positions at Finnair Technical Services Oy and Kemira GrowHow Oyj.



"I am very pleased to welcome Terhi to Aspocomp. She has the skills, ambition and personality to succeed in this role. Terhi is a business-oriented financial expert who brings us valuable expertise and insight into the company's next development phase," says CEO Manu Skyttä.



The current CFO and a member of the Management Team, Mr. Jouni Kinnunen, will continue to work for Aspocomp and ensure a smooth transition before his retirement.



"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jouni for his contribution to Aspocomp's Management Team and his remarkable contribution to the company since 1984."



Aspocomp's Management Team includes as of September 1, 2025:



Mr. Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

Mr. Antti Ojala, CCO and Deputy CEO,

Mr. Pekka Holopainen, COO,

Ms. Hanna-Leena Keskitalo, HR Director,

Ms. Terhi Launis, CFO, and

Mr. Mitri Mattila, CTO.



The members of the Management Team report to Manu Skyttä, President and CEO.



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com