Grata, an AI-native private market intelligence platform and a business unit of Datasite®, today announced its expansion into key global markets, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Australia, providing dealmakers with access to full market visibility through comprehensive private market intelligence and deal sourcing solutions.

"We continue to invest to help knowledge workers, including dealmakers, work faster and smarter, from initial target identification and due diligence to deal execution and close," said Rusty Wiley, Datasite President and Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement follows Grata's recent acquisition by Datasite, the global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment and strategic projects, and builds on Datasite's $500 million investment commitment to further expand its intelligence solutions, organically and inorganically.

"Dealmakers need better tools to navigate private markets confidently, and this expansion ensures that more teams can access the comprehensive visibility they need to discover and evaluate opportunities with greater clarity," said Andrew Bocskocsky, General Manager and Co-Founder of Grata. "Leveraging Datasite's global infrastructure and local market presence, which includes more than 500 employees in the EMEA region, we're bringing Grata's AI-powered insights to dealmakers where demand for private market data is accelerating."

Private markets could reach nearly $30 trillion by 2033. Grata's platform combines comprehensive, accurate, and searchable data on private companies with seamless, integrated dealmaking workflows.

"There's a pressing need for a solution that can provide a broader, clearer view of the private markets," said Mark Williams, Global Chief Revenue Officer at Datasite. "Too often, organizations are forced to piece together partial information from tools that either have limited coverage or can only offer a narrow slice of the data needed for confident decision-making. Combined with anonymized and aggregated insights from Datasite, which facilitates over 55,000 projects every year, Grata delivers the visibility dealmakers need across companies, deals, financials, contacts, and conferences to navigate opportunities with confidence and precision."

This expansion follows other Datasite initiatives, including the acquisition of Sherpany®, a Zurich-based board reporting and meeting management software provider and the acquisition of key businesses of Ansarada, a virtual data room provider in Australia and New Zealand.

About Datasite

Datasite is a global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment and strategic projects. Datasite's innovative products drive execution, while generating unique data insights to empower knowledge workers around the world to succeed across the entire project lifecycle.

About Grata

Grata is a leading AI-native private market intelligence and dealmaking company. Grata provides full market visibility with the most comprehensive, accurate, and searchable data on private companies.

