Henson Group and myCloudDoor Merge to Form ALIANDO, a Leading, Global Microsoft Partner.

"The combination of these two great companies represents a huge win for Microsoft and customers everywhere as we embark on our mission to empower every person and every organization to achieve more," said Chris Danelz, General Manager, Global Channel Partner Solutions at Microsoft.

DALLAS, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Henson Group and myCloudDoor today announced their strategic merger to expand their Microsoft solution capabilities globally. Together, the two companies will strengthen their service portfolio across the Microsoft technology stack while doubling professional and managed services capabilities around the world. The new combined organization will be known as ALIANDO.

As the #1 Azure Cloud Solution Provider and a top 1% Microsoft partner globally, ALIANDO is well-positioned to drive innovation as a force multiplier in the industry.

"This merger represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower each of our clients to achieve more. By combining our strengths with myCloudDoor, we are better positioned to deliver on our promise to meet the needs of our clients globally," said David Fuess, CEO of Henson Group. "We are excited to introduce our new name, ALIANDO, which reflects our unified vision and commitment to excellence."

ALIANDO will deliver differentiated solutions across the Microsoft stack - Azure, Modern Work, Data & AI, Business Applications, and Cybersecurity, with specialized expertise in SAP on Azure, Azure VMware Solutions (AVS), Copilot, and Azure AI Services (Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Fabric + AI).

Marcos De Pedro, CEO of myCloudDoor, added: "The strategic benefits of this merger are immense. The combined expertise in Azure, Data & AI, and Cybersecurity coupled with our enhanced capabilities will enable us to provide unparalleled value to our clients."

Integration of the two firms will expand service coverage for clients across The Americas, EMEA, and APAC by enabling new Cloud Centers of Excellence and solution offerings across all major geographies. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor on the merger, providing strategic guidance and sector expertise throughout the transaction.

