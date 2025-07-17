AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the second quarter 2025

Strong growth in operating profit despite a slight decline in volumes

Johan Westman, President and CEO: "In the second quarter, we continued to successfully execute on our strategic priorities: improving our product mix, driving operational efficiency and productivity across the organization, despite a continued dynamic global environment. At the same time, we are accelerating innovation and strengthening collaboration with our customers to stay ahead of their needs and deliver solutions that drive value - efforts that also aim to offset the softer volume development currently impacting parts of both our business and the industry at large. Looking ahead, we remain prudently optimistic about AAK's long-term potential, and we are firmly committed to delivering on our 2030 Aspiration."

AAK Group

Volumes declined by 2 percent to 490,000 MT (498,000), excluding the effect of the Hillside divestment. Including the impact of the divestment, volumes declined by 7 percent.

A one-time restructuring cost of SEK 250 million was recognized as an item affecting comparability (IAC) in relation to the previously announced cost performance program, Fit-to-Win. The restructuring cost was included under Group Functions.

Operating profit increased by 16 percent, excluding items affecting comparability, the Hillside divestment and currency effects.

Profit for the period totaled SEK 851 million (809), excluding items affecting comparability.

Earnings per share equaled SEK 3.26 (3.11), excluding items affecting comparability.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 524 million (1,002).

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), R12M, was 21.9 percent (22.4 percent on December 31, 2024), excluding items affecting comparability.

Business areas

Food Ingredients: Operating profit, excluding the Hillside divestment, increased by 4 percent to SEK 764 million (735).

Chocolate & Confectionery Fats: Operating profit reached SEK 450 million (433), an increase of 4 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Technical Products & Feed: Operating profit totaled SEK 25 million (9), a 178 percent increase compared to last year.

