WKN: A2JNX7 | ISIN: SE0011337708 | Ticker-Symbol: 6AA0
Tradegate
17.07.25 | 10:54
23,880 Euro
+10,97 % +2,360
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AAK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,86023,96011:21
23,86023,96011:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the second quarter 2025

Strong growth in operating profit despite a slight decline in volumes

Johan Westman, President and CEO: "In the second quarter, we continued to successfully execute on our strategic priorities: improving our product mix, driving operational efficiency and productivity across the organization, despite a continued dynamic global environment. At the same time, we are accelerating innovation and strengthening collaboration with our customers to stay ahead of their needs and deliver solutions that drive value - efforts that also aim to offset the softer volume development currently impacting parts of both our business and the industry at large. Looking ahead, we remain prudently optimistic about AAK's long-term potential, and we are firmly committed to delivering on our 2030 Aspiration."

AAK Group

  • Volumes declined by 2 percent to 490,000 MT (498,000), excluding the effect of the Hillside divestment. Including the impact of the divestment, volumes declined by 7 percent.
  • A one-time restructuring cost of SEK 250 million was recognized as an item affecting comparability (IAC) in relation to the previously announced cost performance program, Fit-to-Win. The restructuring cost was included under Group Functions.
  • Operating profit increased by 16 percent, excluding items affecting comparability, the Hillside divestment and currency effects.
  • Profit for the period totaled SEK 851 million (809), excluding items affecting comparability.
  • Earnings per share equaled SEK 3.26 (3.11), excluding items affecting comparability.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 524 million (1,002).
  • Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), R12M, was 21.9 percent (22.4 percent on December 31, 2024), excluding items affecting comparability.

Business areas

  • Food Ingredients: Operating profit, excluding the Hillside divestment, increased by 4 percent to SEK 764 million (735).
  • Chocolate & Confectionery Fats: Operating profit reached SEK 450 million (433), an increase of 4 percent compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Technical Products & Feed: Operating profit totaled SEK 25 million (9), a 178 percent increase compared to last year.

Conference call
The Interim report for the second quarter 2025 will be presented today, July 17, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET). For participation, please see instructions under the investor tab on the AAK website, www.aak.com.

Contact
Carl Ahlgren
Head of IR, Communication & Brand
Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34
E-mail: carl.ahlgren@aak.com

About AAK
Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of more than 19 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

This information is information that AAK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-17 08:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
