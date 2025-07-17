Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
17.07.25 | 10:58
25,660 Euro
+2,13 % +0,535
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTOR AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTOR AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,72525,74511:21
25,72525,74511:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 08:15 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor AB: Interim Report January-June 2025

"Our top priority is always to grow our existing portfolio companies. We do this by working closely with the boards and management teams, driving operational excellence and strategic investments."

Christian Cederholm
President & CEO of Investor

Highlights during the second quarter

  • Adjusted net asset value (NAV) amounted to SEK 960.6bn (SEK 314 per share) on June 30, 2025, a change of SEK 32.2bn, or 3 percent, with dividend added back, during the quarter. Total shareholder return amounted to -5 percent, compared to 3 percent for the SIXRX return index.
  • Listed Companies generated a total return of 6 percent. Investor acquired shares in Ericsson for SEK 1.2bn and entered into a contract to divest 5m shares in SEB.
  • Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries, including cash, amounted to -6 percent
    (-6 percent excluding cash), as earnings growth and cash flow were more than offset by lower average multiples and negative currency impact.
  • Within Patricia Industries, sales growth for the major subsidiaries amounted to -2 percent, of which 5 percent organically in constant currency. Reported EBITA grew 1 percent and adjusted EBITA declined by 1 percent.
  • Mölnlycke reported organic sales growth of 7 percent in constant currency, with the largest business area Wound Care growing 11 percent. The profit margin decreased, negatively impacted by currency. Mölnlycke distributed EUR 200m to Patricia Industries.
  • After the end of the quarter, Patricia Industries' subsidiary Advanced Instruments closed the USD 2.2bn acquisition of Nova Biomedical. Patricia Industries contributed USD 1.6bn to finance the acquisition.
  • The value change of Investments in EQT was 4 percent. Investor acquired shares in EQT AB for SEK 0.82bn and made a SEK 2.6bn co-investment in Fortnox, alongside EQT X. Total net cash flow from Investments in EQT to Investor amounted to SEK -2,794m.
  • Leverage was 1.2 percent as of June 30, 2025 (1.2 percent as of December 31, 2024). Gross cash amounted to SEK 39,657m and the average maturity of Investor AB's debt portfolio was 9.7 years.

This information is information that Investor AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:15 CET on July 17, 2025.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.