Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
17.07.2025
Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Half-year report January - June 2025

Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) delivered the strongest quarter in the company's history and continued to report positive net letting despite a pensive market. For the period January - June 2025, Annehem reported increased rent revenue of 9.8 percent and a growth in net operating income of 3.4 percent. The income from property management excl. currency effects increased by 6.0 percent compared to the same period last year.

January -June

  • Rent revenue for the period increased to MSEK 150.2 (136.8)
  • Net operating income increased to MSEK 120.1 (116.2)
  • Income from property management excl. currency effects increased to MSEK 54.0 (50.9), and per share amounted to MSEK 0.61 (0.62)
  • Income for the period increased to MSEK 13.3 (4.4), and per share increased to SEK 0.15 (0.05)
  • Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to MSEK -12.6 (-39.9)
  • The fair value of investment properties increased to MSEK 5,121.2 (4,696,8)
  • Positive net letting of MSEK 3.8 (14.1)
  • Net asset value EPRA NRV increased to MSEK 2,784.6 (2,754.6), and per share amounted to SEK 31.47 (31.13)

"It is very gratifying that we have had our best quarter in the company's history while continuing to achieve a positive net letting, despite a pensive market. With a strong quarter and a stable half-year result behind us, I am optimistic that we have taken further steps toward our long-term financial goals." says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

Significant events during the period

  • Annehem signed a ten-year lease agreement with Klippan Municipality in Ljungbyhed Park

The Half-year report will be published on Annehem's website

For further information please contact:
Monica Fallenius, CEO
monica.fallenius@annehem.se
Tel. +46 70 209 01 14

This information is information that Annehem Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on July 17, 2025.

About Annehem Fastigheter
Annehem Fastigheter is a growth company specializing in sustainable commercial, community service and residential in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio in Annehem Fastigheter consists of 28 investment properties with a value of SEK 5,121.2 million and a lettable area of 215 thousand sqm as of June 30, 2025. The Company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 2020 with the ticker ANNE B and has a Nasdaq Green Equity Designation since May 2022. For more information, please visit Annehem's website www.annehem.se.

