Cint Group AB: Cint Group, Interim report January - June 2025: Another quarter with improved profitability

Second quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 39.3m (42.1), corresponding to a decrease of 6.6 percent, or 2.9 percent on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit amounted to EUR 34.9m (36.6), corresponding to a margin of 88.8 percent (87.0).

EBITA amounted to EUR 8.2m (7.1) with an EBITA margin of 20.8 percent (16.9).

EBIT amounted to EUR 1.7m (-5.1) with an EBIT margin of 4.2 percent (-12.1).

EPS, before dilution amounted to EUR 0.01 (-0.03).

Adjusted EPS, before dilution amounted to EUR 0.03 (0.01).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 1.6m (7.2).

January - June 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 75.2m (78.5), corresponding to a decrease by 4.2 percent, or 3.2 percent on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit amounted to EUR 66.3m (66.9) corresponding to a margin of 88.2 percent (85.3).

EBITA amounted to EUR 11.9m (8.6) with an EBITA margin of 15.8 percent (11.0).

EBIT amounted to EUR -2.0m (-13.5) with an EBIT margin of -2.6 percent (-17.2).

EPS, before dilution amounted to EUR 0.01 (-0.07).

Adjusted EPS, before dilution amounted to EUR 0.07 (0.01).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 12.0m (6.3).

CEO Patrick Comer comments:

Migration success unlocks shift to innovation

We are proud to conclude that we have successfully migrated 95 percent of our legacy Cint customers to the new platform, which marks a pivotal milestone and the substantial completion of our platform consolidation. All migrated customers now have access to the new platform with improved features, and revenues will transfer over successively during the rest of the year. Final technical platform updates are scheduled for the second half of the year. However, our resources and operational focus are now shifting from internal systems and migration to the next phase of executing our Cint 2.0 strategy: driving customer-centric innovation and fully deploying our go-to-market strategy.

Sales and profitability

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 6.6 percent to EUR 39.3m, or 2.9 percent in constant currency, compared to the same period last year. As expected sales in Cint Exchange decreased, by 12.1 percent (9.1 percent in constant currency), affected by the migration of our customers to the new platform, whilst we continued to grow in our Media Measurement business by 8.3 percent (14.2 percent in constant currency).

The highlight of the quarter was our continued improvement in profitability, a clear demonstration of our enhanced operational control. Despite lower sales, EBITA increased to EUR 8.2m, expanding our EBITA margin to 20.8 percent from 16.9 percent last year. This result was driven by ongoing efficiencies in the underlying cost structure of our new, consolidated operating model.

Operating cash flow, driven by underlying profitability, amounted to EUR 8.0m (9.3), before changes in working capital. We also delivered on our stated priority to improve accounts receivable, reducing it by EUR 12.9m to EUR 84.1m compared to the previous quarter, a significant decrease from the year-end high of EUR 120.0m. We remain committed to further reduce the accounts receivable balance. We ended the period with a total cash position of EUR 49.8m and a total interest-bearing debt of EUR 63.5m after loan repayments of EUR 36.4m in the quarter.

Consolidation

As stated above, the new Cint Exchange is now feature-complete and fully operational, with 95 percent of legacy Cint customers migrated by quarter-end. To provide continuity for long-running tracker studies, some of these customers will continue operating in parallel on the legacy platform into the third quarter.

For our legacy Lucid customers, a full upgrade starting in the fourth quarter will give them access to the new platform features. To allow all our customers adequate time to manage their historical data, we are targeting final platform deprecation during early 2026. This managed timeline will not materially impact profitability.

Investment in innovation

This quarter, we continued to drive product innovation, focusing on Engage, our new, self-serve panel management solution. Now fully integrated into the Cint Exchange, Engage makes it easier than ever for publishers to build, manage, and monetize their audiences on our platform, providing our customers with access to more exclusive, high-quality supply.

In a key step to accelerate new avenues for growth, we will launch Cint Verified Audiences as a native app in the Snowflake Marketplace. This partnership provides customers with secure and transparent access to our data, presenting a substantial opportunity to grow our Data Solutions business by reaching Snowflake's more than 11,000 global customers.

The company has deepened its technical integration with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) by updating data visualizations, adding AI-generated reports, and multi-touch reporting for its advertising clients. Furthermore, market adoption of the company's Measurement Study Creator continues to grow, with notable traction observed in the EMEA region

Looking ahead

In July, after the end of the period, we announced a significant strategic alliance with Kantar. This new, multi-year commercial agreement builds upon a long and successful history between the two companies. We are honored that Kantar has chosen to leverage the new Cint Exchange to power its technology transformation.

Our main priority in 2025 is to fully consolidate operations within the new Cint Exchange and continue the steps included in the Cint 2.0 plan. For the coming year, we will focus on accelerating innovation to provide high-quality products and launching targeted initiatives to support our sales and profitability ambitions for 2027 and beyond. We remain confident in our ability to deliver on the three-year strategic plan, Cint 2.0.

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint's global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.

At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 700. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

