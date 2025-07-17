Anzeige
17.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
Stille AB: Stille AB: Interim Report Q2 2025

Stille AB (publ) today presents the report for the second quarter 2025.

Revenue amounted to 124.7 MSEK (142.6). Order intake remained strong but was impacted by continued supply-chain constraints, the phase-out of non-strategic products, and currency headwinds.

"Order intake remained strong and largely in line with our growth targets, providing a solid foundation for recovery," says Ulrik Berthelsen. "We expect our ongoing efforts to strengthen supply chains and reduce lead times will support growth and recovery in the second half of 2025."

The gross profit margin amounted to 52.1 percent (49.3) and EBIT before one-time costs amounted to 16.6 MSEK (29.1).

MSEKAPR-JUN
2025		APR-JUN
2024		JAN-JUN
2025		JAN-JUN
2024		JUL-JUN
2024/25		JAN-DEC
2024
Net sales124.7 142.6254.0282.3541.7569.9
Gross profit, %52.149.351.648.953.251.9
EBITDA before non-recurring items24.436.049.669.6122.4142.4
EBITDA before non-recurring items, %19.625.219.524.722.625.0
EBITDA24.432.649.649.698.098.0
EBITDA, %19.622.919.517.619.117.2
EBIT before non-recurring items16.629.134.556.193.3114.9
EBIT before non-recurring items, %13.320.413.619.913.920.2
EBIT16.625.734.536.068.970.5
EBIT, %13.318.013.612.813.212.4

Torshälla, July 17th, 2025.

This information is information that Stille is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-17 08:00 CEST.

Contact Details
Ulrik Berthelsen
CEO & President
+46 (0)73 033 38 25 | ulrik.berthelsen@stille.se

About Us
Stille AB (publ) is a well-established pioneer in the development, manufacturing and distribution of premium surgical instruments and advanced surgical tables, with a differentiated offering in fast growing niche markets for high-precision procedures. Stille was founded in 1841 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "STIL" with Eminova AB as Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se. More information is available at www.stille.se.

