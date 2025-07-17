Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2QRVJ | ISIN: SE0013888831
Embellence Group AB: Embellence Group Interim report Q2 2025

Continued profitable growth

"In the second quarter, we took further steps towards realizing our long-term financial goals with a continued focus on profitable and organic growth. Organic growth was 4%, demonstrating the robustness of our brands and the confidence shown by consumers in us, despite continued challenging market conditions. Profitability improved and we reported stronger gross and EBITA margins, driven by a better product mix, more efficient manufacturing and effective cost control. At the same time, we continued to pursue our forward-looking initiatives in selected channels and in relation to our product ranges, design, product development and marketing to further strengthen our brands."

Johan Andgren, CEO Embellence Group

Second quarter 2025

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 193 (191), up 1%, of which exchange rate effects were -3%.
  • The gross margin amounted to 61.9% (60.1)
  • Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 26 (25).
  • The EBITA margin amounted to 13.5% (13.0).
  • Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 15 (13) and earnings per share before and after dilution to SEK 0.65 (0.56).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 14 (43).

Significant events during the quarter

  • No significant events to report.

Significant events after the quarter

  • No significant events to report.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Lidén
CFO
Telephone: +46 704 29 30 57
Email: ir@embellencegroup.com

About Embellence Group
Embellence Group, founded in 1905, is a leading European company in interior decoration with a focus on premium brands in the wallpaper segment, complimented by other color and pattern driven interior decoration such as textiles and rugs. Our products are sold in more than 100 markets around the world.

At Embellence Group, we believe that environments affect our thoughts and feelings, whether we are at home, at work or on the go. Our ambition is to impact our surroundings through the power of the unique design that our brands Boråstapeter, Cole & Son, Wall&decò, Pappelina and Artscape offer.

Embellence Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se.

This information is information that Embellence Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-17 08:00 CEST.

Image Attachments
Interim Report Q2 2025

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
