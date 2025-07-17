Acrow Bridge: Acrow Solution Installed as Permanent Replacement for Ageing Bailey Bridge in Gloucestershire

Durable modular steel structure will restore full vehicular access to Tewkesbury Marina

LYDNEY, United Kingdom, July 17, 2025, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce one of its modular steel bridges has been permanently installed at Tewkesbury Marina, Gloucestershire. The new structure is replacing an ageing bridge, and was safely installed in a single day, ensuring minimal disruption during construction while significantly improving access to the marina.

Tewkesbury Marina is a busy, year-round facility on the River Avon with more than 300 leisure and residential moorings. For many years, access to the permanent residential moorings, office block, and refuse collection area was provided by a reliable Bailey Bridge. However, as the bridge aged and its condition declined, a 5-tonne weight limit was imposed following an inspection that determined it could no longer safely support emergency vehicles or larger service trucks.

To streamline approval processes, planning permissions and lead times, the Marina sought a like-for-like replacement for the existing bridge. Choosing another modular structure also minimised the need for extensive abutment work and allowed for the potential reuse of existing bearing positions. Additionally, a rapidly installed modular bridge was the ideal solution to avoiding prolonged disruption to residents, which was also a key priority.

The single-lane solution selected for the project is 39.6 metres (130') long and 3.15 metres (10') wide. Designed to HS25-44 loading, it features a durbar plate deck surface and is fully hot-dip zinc galvanized to protect against corrosion. Acrow designed the bridge, and served as Principal Contractor, providing temporary works coordination and supplying a full installation team including steel erectors and a site supervisor.

To minimise inconvenience for residents, the new permanent solution was pre-assembled in the adjacent boat storage yard while the existing bridge remained in use. Once the assembly was complete, the old structure was carefully removed and the new bridge lifted into place. Both the removal and installation were completed in the same operation in two hours on June 30, 2025, with the new bridge opening to traffic immediately.

"The quick assembly and installation of the Acrow bridge made it an ideal solution for this project to ensure minimal disruption for the local community," said Laura Jones, Acrow's UK Business Development Manager.

"We are delighted to have been a part of this project in service to Tewkesbury Marina," added Michael Treacy, CEO of Acrow Global Limited. "Ease of transport, rapid assembly, and straightforward installation were critical to this project, and with a service life of over 100 years, we are delighted that this permanent solution will continue to serve this community for decades to come."

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Main:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2247eee4-e1a6-4b84-9299-49ad3c05526b