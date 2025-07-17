CTEK AB: Interim report: "Challenging start to the quarter followed by strong recovery"

April - June 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 197 million (212). Organically, net salesdeclined by 2 percent.

The gross margin was 56.3 percent (52.9).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 14 million (15), corresponding to a margin of 6.9 percent (7.1).

The cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 31 million (22).

"The second quarter of the year, which is historically a seasonally weaker quarter, saw a challenging start due to the uncertain macroeconomic situation. However, we saw a strong recovery at the end of the quarter driven by high demand in Low Voltage.", says Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

The second quarter of the year brought another profitable quarter for the Professional division.

"The Professional division continued to report profitability in the second quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the division amounted to 3.0 percent (-6.5) and was due to the division's historically strong sales of Low Voltage. Sales growth could be attributed to both new and existing customers as well as from manufacturers of motorcycles, premium cars and other applications that require battery charging.", says Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

At a Capital Markets Day held on May 22 CTEK presented two new adjacent product categories

"Two new adjacent product categories were introduced at the Capital Markets Day: Power Solutions, which aims to supplement energy systems such as recreational vehicles, boats and service vehicles, and Premium Boosters, which comprises booster products that complement our existing portfolio of Premium Chargers. Both of these new adjacent product categories, together with the existing Premium Chargers and EVSE portfolios, will help us achieve net sales of SEK 2 billion by 2028 with an adjusted EBITA margin of 20 percent. To summarise, I am convinced that CTEK is well positioned for profitable growth over time.", concludes Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

Before its publication, this information was inside information and is such that CTEK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 17 July 2025 at 07:45 CEST.

For further information please contact:

Marcus Korsgren, SVP Strategy & Communication

+46 72 050 42 46, marcus.korsgren@ctek.com