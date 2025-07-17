Bonava AB: Bonava's interim report for the second quarter of 2025: Increased number of production starts and good sales rate

Second quarter, April - June 2025*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,839 M (2,281)

Operating gross margin amounted to 13.0 per cent (10.2)

Operating EBIT amounted to SEK 78 M (66) and operating EBIT margin was 4.3 per cent (2.9)

Net sales according to IFRS totalled SEK 2,139 M (2,339) and EBIT was SEK 128 M (15)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 34 M (720)

Cash flow before financing activities amounted to SEK -152 M (307)

Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK 0.07 (-0.46)

The number of housing units sold was 432 (400)

The number of production starts was 584 (342)

Year to date, January - June 2025*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 3,447 M (3,931)

Operating gross margin amounted to 13.4 per cent (10.5)

Operating EBIT amounted to SEK 143 M (89) and operating EBIT margin was 4.2 per cent (2.3)

Net sales according to IFRS totalled SEK 3,271 M (3,619) and EBIT was SEK 53 M (-8)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 314 M (513)

Cash flow before financing activities amounted to SEK -127 M (-176)

Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.62 (-1.19)

The number of housing units sold was 1,021 (702)

The number of production starts was 1,065 (623)

* Based on segment reporting unless otherwise stated.

President and CEO Peter Wallin comments:

"Despite a turbulent global situation, we are seeing stable levels of demand in our markets. We are following our plan for controlled growth, with an increase in the number of starts and sales while maintaining financial strength. Profitability is gradually strengthening, even though the operational accounting policy we apply entails initial restraint in the reporting of revenue and earnings. With acquisition made in attractive building rights with building permits, we have secured continued growth in the for Bonava successful Berlin region."

Report presentation today at 09.00 a.m. CET

The report will be presented in English by President and CEO Peter Wallin and Deputy CEO and CFO Jon Johnsson at 09.00 a.m. CET.

The webcast is accessible via this link:

https://bonava.videosync.fi/2025-07-17-q2

To participate in the telephone conference, please register at:

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=5006154



After registration you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask questions, please follow the webcast and post your questions in the chat or call in and dial *5 on your phone.

The presentation materials and a recorded version of the conference will be available for download from bonava.com .

